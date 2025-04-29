Marriott Boutique Luxury Hotels Will Soon be Called CitizenM

Why do Marriott, Hyatt, Hilton, and many larger hotel groups need different brands? When booking any brand within the Marriott group, such as Westin, St. Regis, Ritz-Carlton, or Renaissance, many will most likely go to Bonvoy.com or Marriott.com when booking also Marriott’s latest brand, Citizen M.

When I make a Marriott reservation, I do this because I have the Bonvoy App, but when searching for this app, I use the known word Marriott, and when calling, I always use 800-Marriott. I understand Westin has the heavenly bed I love, but the bed at the Ritz-Carlton is even better.

Therefore, I am puzzled that Marriott International bought the lifestyle brand citizenM yesterday.

Boutique Hotels | affordable luxury hotels | citizenM citizenM hotels offer affordable luxury in exciting cities in the world: London, Paris, New York, Copenhagen and many more. Free wifi and XL beds as standard.

Does this mean that when staying at any other Marriott-branded hotel, you cannot find affordable luxury or boutique accommodations?

Marriott said in its press release that Citizen M is a unique and innovative offering in the select-service segment. The transaction is expected to accelerate Marriott’s global expansion of its select-service and lifestyle lodging offerings, as the company continues to expand its portfolio to provide even more exciting options for guests and Marriott Bonvoy members worldwide.

The citizenM global portfolio currently consists of 36 open hotels, comprising 8,544 rooms, across more than 20 cities spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific, including gateway cities like New York, London, Paris, and Rome. The brand’s current pipeline includes three under-construction hotels totaling over 600 rooms that are anticipated to open by mid-2026, with the prospect of significant additional growth across Marriott’s global regions over the next decade.

Not Marriott, but the citizenM brand is known for its genuine service, tech-savvy in-hotel experience, highly efficient use of space, and focus on art and design.

The brand, founded in 2008, caters to a growing demographic of value-conscious travelers looking for technology-driven accommodations with features like smart in-room design, indoor and outdoor common spaces featuring immersive artwork and local artifacts, comfortably appointed living rooms that serve as collaborative workspaces, creative meeting rooms, grab-and-go food and beverage options, and lively rooftop decks.

At closing of the transaction, Marriott will pay $355 million to acquire the brand and related intellectual property. Following closing, the citizenM portfolio will become part of Marriott’s system, with the hotels owned and leased by the seller subject to new long-term franchise agreements with Marriott. Stabilized fees for the open and under-construction pipeline portfolio are anticipated to be approximately $30 million annually. The seller may also receive earn-out payments up to $110 million based on the brand’s future growth over a specified, multi-year timeframe. These payments would not begin until the fourth year following closing.

The transaction’s closing is subject to customary conditions, including U.S. regulatory approval. Assuming the closing in 2025, Marriott now expects full-year 2025 net room growth to approach 5 percent.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc and Eastdil Secured acted as financial advisors to the seller in this transaction.