Marketing guru Steven Bartlett to hit the stage at WTM London

Dragon’s Den star and international brand guru Steven Bartlett has been unveiled as a headline speaker at World Travel Market London.

Steven will share extracts from his rapid rise to fame – and the creation of Social Chain, an award winning and innovative social marketing agency, disrupting the way global brands promote to future generations. ‘An Audience With…Steven Bartlett’ will take place on Tuesday 8 November, at 14:00.

The youngest ever Dragon and 30-year-old entrepreneur is also an investor, author and podcaster.

In August, his podcast – The Diary Of A CEO – exceeded 10 million downloads in a single month.

His podcast has distribution deals with British Airways, Qatar Airlines, Aer Lingus, Air Canada and Iberia. In 2022 alone, guests on the podcast have included Spice Girl Mel C, Lewis Capaldi, Gary Neville, Karren Brady, Jimmy Carr and Bear Grylls.

After dropping out of university, he founded social media marketing agency Social Chain at the age of 21. Social Chain was valued at €186m (£160m) in a public listing in 2019, making Bartlett a multimillionaire at just 27. Social Chain is now valued at $600m and has clients such as Apple, McDonalds and Coca-Cola.

WTM London 2022 will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022.

His 2021 memoir, Happy Sexy Millionaire, was a Sunday Times best seller.

As well as investing in e-commerce and biotech firms, he is keen to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs and creators from underrepresented communities.

World Travel Market London Exhibition Director, Juliette Losardo said:

“We’re very excited to announce Steven as headline speaker. I’m confident the audience at World Travel Market will be inspired by his remarkable story, as well as take away actionable insights on how to evolve and promote brands for future generations.

“Many well-known faces have taken the stage at World Travel Market London through its 40-year history, and Steven’s session will continue the legacy of showcasing world class thought leaders to galvanize travel professionals and guide them in pushing boundaries to support the progression of the travel sector.

