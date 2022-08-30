Market Analysis for Diamond Mining: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2020-2030

Global Diamond Mining Market Overview
The mining of diamonds is done from known deposits. The majority of the world’s diamond mining occurs in nine countries. Their share in total global production is as high as 99%. Russia, Botswana, and the Democratic Republic of Congo are the world’s top natural diamond producers. Together, they account for more than 60% of global diamond production. The report predicts that the market will experience an incremental growth rate of 7984.11 million tons between 2022-2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.84% over the forecast period.
The Global Diamond Mining Market: Key Factors
The global diamond mining market is driven by high demand from emerging markets like China, India, and Brazil for diamond jewelry.
Global demand for diamonds is increasing due to their increased use in industrial applications. The industrial use of diamonds, even those not of commercial quality, includes grinding wheels for drilling, cutting, and polishing, as well as electronic chips and laser components. Companies from all industries have adopted high-quality cutting tools to increase their production.
Market players face major challenges due to high maintenance costs for machinery used in diamond mining. The global market will also face environmental challenges during the forecast period.
Key Segments Covered in Diamond Mining Industry
This report shows the product type and the growth rate, as well as the revenue, market share, price, and production of each type. It is primarily divided into:
Open Pit Mining
Underground Mining
Global Diamond Mining Market By Application:
Jewelry
Industrial Applications
Research
Diamond Mining Market: Competitor Overview:
De Beers
ALROSA
Dominion Diamond
Gem Diamonds
Lucara Diamond
Petra Diamonds
Rio Tinto
Stornoway Diamond
Mountain Province Diamonds
Archon Minerals
Rockwell Diamonds
Lonrho Mining
Diamond Corp
Peregrine Diamonds
True North Gems
Tsodilo Resources
Shore Gold
Paragon Diamonds
North Arrow Minerals
African Consolidated Resources
Regional Industry Analysis Diamond Mining Market:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
The Middle East and Africa
There are many reasons to buy this Report
A comprehensive evaluation of COVID-19’s impact on the global diamond industry
Relevant driving factors are required to gain an understanding of the global diamond mining industry.
To analyze historical and future trends in global diamond production
To identify the key players in global diamond mining
To find major exploration and development projects in your region
