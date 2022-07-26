Marine safety Canada-style

The Government of Canada announces new investment in marine safety as part of the next phase of the Oceans Protection Plan

Marine transportation is among the safest, cleanest, and most cost-effective ways to move goods. As Canada continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians expect a safe, efficient, and effective marine system that keeps the supply chain strong, keeps the coastlines clean, and protects local ecosystems. That’s why the Oceans Protection Plan—in partnership with Indigenous Peoples and coastal communities—is proactively ensuring Canada’s world-leading marine safety system is stronger than ever.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honorable Omar Alghabra, alongside Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, announced over $384 million in funding to strengthen marine safety as part of the next phase of Canada’s Oceans Protection Plan.

Since 2016, the Oceans Protection Plan has invested in solutions to strengthen our marine safety system. Today’s funding builds on these efforts and expands on new areas, such as:

Enhancing Canada’s marine emergency prevention, preparedness, and response, including to cover more types of marine pollution beyond oil spills.

Applying new technologies and building new partnerships with Indigenous Peoples and local communities to make marine shipping more efficient and reduce negative impacts on marine ecosystems.

Investing in technologies that will accommodate increasing traffic of cargo and vessels moving through Canadian waters.

Ensuring the safe movement and navigation of large and small vessels to improve safety on the water, and limit risks to marine species.

Augmenting the capacity of the National Aerial Surveillance Program with a new hangar and accommodations unit in Iqaluit to strengthen surveillance of marine pollution in the Arctic region.

The Oceans Protection Plan is a Canadian success story. When Indigenous Peoples, industry, communities, academia, and government work together to protect the environment, grow the economy, and support good jobs across the country, they deliver real results. A renewed and expanded Oceans Protection Plan will keep the oceans and coasts healthy, advance reconciliation, and build a clean future for the children and grandchildren.

Quotes

“A strong marine safety system is one that adapts to our changing environment, economy, and society. As we continue our economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and thanks to the important work of the Oceans Protection Plan, I am confident that Canadians will benefit from a world-class marine safety system that gives them access to the goods and services they need daily, that protects our ecosystems, and connects them to the rest of the world.”

The Honorable Omar Alghabra



Minister of Transport

“With the longest coastline in the world, Canada’s waterways are an essential part of daily life. Canadians need to feel confident that critical shipping lanes will remain open and safe, and that they can depend on a strong marine safety system. Thanks to the renewal of the Oceans Protection Plan, Indigenous Peoples, coastal communities, and mariners can rest assured that help on the water will be available should it be needed.”

The Honorable Joyce Murray



Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

“Canada has a strong marine safety system. In partnership with Indigenous partners and communities, we are making it even stronger. Safe and efficient marine transportation means a vibrant economy for today and a healthy marine ecosystem for the future generations of rural, coastal communities.”

Mike Kelloway



Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

“Our government is committed to protecting the health and safety of Canadians and the environment. This next phase of the Oceans Protection Plan will allow us to expand emergency preparedness, and strengthen partnerships with Indigenous and coastal communities to help protect our coasts and waterways. Our ability to prevent, plan for, and respond to a marine incident is critical for our marine ecosystems and to maintain a sustainable way of life for future generations.”

The Honorable Jean-Yves Duclos



Minister of Health