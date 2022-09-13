Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Quick News Responsible Singapore

Marina Bay Sands Singapore raises millions for charity

11 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
3 min read

Marina Bay Sands helped raise more than S$4 million (close to 3 million USD) for the local community in a series of fund-raising activities over the past month, culminating in the three-day Sands for Singapore Charity Festival over the weekend.

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

editor

Editor in chief for eTurboNew is Linda Hohnholz. She is based in the eTN HQ in Honolulu, Hawaii.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly