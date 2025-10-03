Many Nations, One Africa – An African Tourism Vision

Jamaica Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett spoke at the Africa Tourism Investment Forum, organized by the Kenya Tourism Board and the African Tourism Board (ATB). He outlined a Jamaican-grown vision for bringing the African Tourism Destinations together

The Hon. Edmund Bartlett shared Jamaica’s views on Africa finding meaningful investments and coming together at ATIF yesterday.

ATB Marketing has been active in representing trusted partners within the African Tourism Industry in Germany and the USA. www.africantourismboard.com/trusted )

Excellencies, distinguished ministers, industry captains, friends— I stand before you not only as Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, but as Chairman of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre—an institution forged in the storms of uncertainty, now with active footprints across Africa. We are students of disruption and servants

of possibility. And tonight, we choose possibility.

Africa Tourism Investment Forum (ATIF) – Magical Kenya Travel Expo The Africa Tourism Investment Forum (ATIF) is the premier platform dedicated to driving capital flows and partnerships into Africa’s tourism sector that is organized and managed by African Tourism Board. ATIF 2025 will be the inagural ATIF under Magical Kenya Travel Expo (MKTE). Organized by the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) in collaboration with the African Tourism Board (ATB) and aligned with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), ATIF will bring together governments, investors, Development Finance Institutions, Small Medium Enterprises, and entrepreneurs to accelerate growth in Africa’s tourism value chain.

There is a simple truth that must guide us: Africa is not a set of borders; Africa is a journey. A journey from the snows of Kilimanjaro to the spray of Mosi-oa-Tunya; from the silent gaze of the gorilla to the drumbeat of Dakar; from the medina to the mangrove. Our task is to make that journey seamless, safe, sustainable—and sovereignly African.

I submit to you a bold design: the OneAfrica Tourism Solution—a multi-destination model

that sells Africa as one connected experience, not fifty-five fragmented ones. It is the difference between a set of islands and an archipelago; between scattered stars and a constellation.

One Africa Tourism Solution

Three continental tailwinds make this moment different.

First, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is building the legal and commercial

architecture for services trade, digital trade, and free movement—creating the world’s largest free trade area by membership and unlocking new tourism supply chains.

Second, open skies are no longer a dream; the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) is advancing, with new signatories and renewed AU commitment. IATA’s analysis shows that if just 12 key markets truly opened, the payoff would be 155,000 jobs and US$1.3 billion in annual. GDP. That’s not theory; that’s lift under the wing.

Third, visa openness and regional visas are taking hold. The East Africa Tourist Visa already

lets a traveler roam Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda on a single document; KAZA’s UniVisa lets visitors move between Zambia and Zimbabwe and day-trip into Botswana; ECOWAS citizens

enjoy near-seamless regional mobility—and more states are going visa-free for Africans,

including Rwanda and now Kenya for most African nationalities. These are working prototypes

The OneAfrica idea.

Layer atop this the AU’s Digital Transformation Strategy (2020–2030) and the Pan-Africa

Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) enabling instant cross-border payments in local

currencies, now expanding with an African FX marketplace—this is the digital plumbing for a truly border-light visitor journey.

What the OneAfrica model looks like

A multi-destination model means we intentionally design and sell corridors—curated, cross-border itineraries with harmonized entry, air rights, payments, standards, data, and crisis

protocols. Think of corridor protocols as the rules of the road that make one trip across many nations feel like one destination.

Illustrative Corridors (ready for scale):

Great Lakes & Savannah Circuit (EAC): Nairobi–Maasai Mara–Kigali–Bwindi–

Murchison—enabled by the East Africa Tourist Visa and open-skies route bundling.

Murchison—enabled by the East Africa Tourist Visa and open-skies route bundling. Falls–Parks–Delta (KAZA): Victoria Falls (Zambia/Zimbabwe) + Chobe (Botswana),

With UniVisa and the planned expansion to Angola and Namibia, agreed in principle by

KAZA heads of state.

With UniVisa and the planned expansion to Angola and Namibia, agreed in principle by KAZA heads of state. Vanilla Islands (Indian Ocean): Mauritius–Réunion–Seychelles–Madagascar–Comoros, marketed as one brand for years, is ready for a next-gen, digital pass.

Diaspora Heritage Coast (ECOWAS): Accra–Cape Coast–Ouidah–Lagos—leveraging

ECOWAS free movement for citizens and working toward an Eco-Visa for non-

ECOWAS visitors.

ECOWAS free movement for citizens and working toward an Eco-Visa for non- ECOWAS visitors. Transfrontier Conservation Arc (Southern Africa): Great Limpopo TFCA linking

Kruger (South Africa), Limpopo (Mozambique) and Gonarezhou (Zimbabwe)—a living

laboratory for conservation-led, community-benefit tourism.

Where is Africa most poised to move first?

East Africa (EAC) and Southern Africa (KAZA/TFCAs)—because the visa pilots exist,

Conservation areas are inherently transboundary, and airlines/airstrips already connect safari circuits.

The Indian Ocean islands are next—decade-long brand cooperation is in place. West Africa (ECOWAS) is strategically positioned for diaspora-focused, culture- and music-based circuits, leveraging the existing citizen mobility. North Africa offers powerful city breaks and heritage links once the right air and e-border arrangements are in place.

Image courtesy of Jamaica MOT : Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism Jamaica.

Five cross-border reforms to make it real—within 12 months

Smart Borders with Digital Travel Credentials (DTC) + One ID: Pre-clear

admissibility before departure; use biometric e-gates at shared border points; adopt ICAO A Corridor e-Visa / eTA: Build on EAC & KAZA by issuing a single digital entry fo designated multi-country itineraries (“OneAfrica e-Visa”). Pilot two corridors per region. Expand progressively. IEnforce SAATM along “fifth-freedom corridors”: Bundle city-pairs across borders, Rationalize taxes/fees, and create a modest Route Development Fund to de-risk contingency for 24 months.

Smart Borders with Digital Travel Credentials (DTC) + One ID: Pre-clear admissibility before departure; use biometric e-gates at shared border points; adopt ICAO DTC and IATA One ID trust frameworks to keep the process paperless and private by

design.

Seamless Payments via PAPSS + mobile money: Accept local currencies across

corridors; settle instantly through PAPSS; integrate a “OneAfrica Wallet” inside tour

operator and OTA checkouts.

corridors; settle instantly through PAPSS; integrate a “OneAfrica Wallet” inside tour operator and OTA checkouts. OneAfrica Data Space for Tourism Resilience: A shared, privacy-safe data backbone

to forecast demand, allocate capacity, and monitor risk—weather, health, security—so

Operators can reroute or re-price in hours, not weeks. Anchor this in the AU Digital

Transformation Strategy and GTRCMC protocols.T

The AI layer—Africa’s quiet superpower

Let us place Artificial Intelligence not on the margins but at the core:

AI Copilot for Itineraries: A multilingual, Africa-trained trip-builder that assembles

corridor routes across visas, flights, parks, and payments, optimizing for carbon, cost, and seasonality.

corridor routes across visas, flights, parks, and payments, optimizing for carbon, cost, and seasonality. Resilience Nowcasting: GTRCMC-style models fusing weather, health, mobility, and

social signals to flag shocks early and recommend reroutes—operationalizing Tourism

Resilience as a measurable capability, not a slogan.

social signals to flag shocks early and recommend reroutes—operationalizing Tourism Resilience as a measurable capability, not a slogan. Smart Bordering: AI-assist for risk-based screening with DTC/One ID so genuine

visitors glide while bad actors don’t board.

visitors glide while bad actors don’t board. Route & Yield Intelligence: Airline and park operators share anonymized feeds; AI

forecasts load factors, adjusts fares, staggers park entries, and prevents overtourism.

forecasts load factors, adjusts fares, staggers park entries, and prevents overtourism. Hyper-local Marketing: Generative AI tells the story of each corridor—in Yoruba and

French, in Swahili and Arabic—delivering trust and relevance at scale.

Headwinds we must face—and how we beat them

Fragmented visas & border rules. Fix: Scale corridor e-visas region-by-region; expand

KAZA UniVisa footprint; align with the AU’s e-passport and free-movement ambition as

legal harmonization advances.

KAZA UniVisa footprint; align with the AU’s e-passport and free-movement ambition as legal harmonization advances. Weak intra-African air connectivity & high charges. Fix: Enforce SAATM on named

corridors; temporarily cap or rebate selected aviation charges to stimulate traffic; use

route incentives with strict performance gates.

corridors; temporarily cap or rebate selected aviation charges to stimulate traffic; use route incentives with strict performance gates. Security perceptions & health shocks. Fix: “Safe Corridor” protocols—joint tourism

police units, interoperable traveler information, One-Health checks, and real-time risk

dashboards to protect visitors and communities.

police units, interoperable traveler information, One-Health checks, and real-time risk dashboards to protect visitors and communities. Payment friction & FX volatility. Fix: PAPSS adoption by national banks and

operators; African Currency Marketplace for direct local-currency swaps to reduce USD

dependence.

operators; African Currency Marketplace for direct local-currency swaps to reduce USD dependence. Data silos & privacy concerns. Fix: AU-aligned data governance; interoperable APIs;

opt-in traveler wallets; independent audits—trust is the currency of seamless travel.

Uneven service standards & skills.

FIX: Mutual recognition of tourism/TVET credentials; micro-credentials for corridor jobs; a Resilience Academy networked through GTRCMC nodes to train, certify, and continuously upskill. Proof points already in the field

We’re not inventing from zero; we’re scaling what works

East Africa Tourist Visa—tri-country roaming since 2014.

KAZA UniVisa—Zambia/Zimbabwe with day-trip access to Botswana; expansion to

more states endorsed by heads of state.

more states endorsed by heads of state. Vanilla Islands—a decade of joint branding by Indian Ocean neighbors.

ECOWAS mobility—a living foundation to build diaspora circuits and, in time, an Eco-

Visa for non-ECOWAS travelers.

Visa for non-ECOWAS travelers. Caribbean lesson learned—for Cricket World Cup 2007, CARICOM created a Single

Domestic Space with a special visa and coordinated security. We have walked this

road—and can walk it with you.

A 365-day Action Mandate

Name the Corridors (per region), sign inter-ministerial MoUs, and appoint a Corridor

Governor for each. Launch the OneAfrica e-Visa pilots (two corridors) and fifth-freedom air bundles

under SAATM. Switch on PAPSS for tourism transactions in pilot corridors. Deploy Smart Border kits (DTC/One ID-compatible e-gates) at 10 priority

crossings/airports. Stand up the Tourism Resilience Data Space with quarterly public dashboards and a

corridor risk index.

Success will be measured in minutes saved, seats filled, nights extended, communities employed, and ecosystems protected.

My friends, there is a cadence to history: nations that integrate, rise; nations that fragment, fall. Let us choose to rise.

Let us make Africa easy to visit, worthy to stay in, and irresistible to return to. Let us build

corridors that carry not only tourists, but technology, talent, and trust. Let us prove that Tourism Resilience is not the art of withstanding shocks, but the science of bouncing forward—faster, fairer, greener.

In Jamaica, we like to say: Many rivers, one sea. Tonight I say: Many nations—OneAfrica. A single journey, many wonders, shared prosperity.