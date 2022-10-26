Many EU Visitors are no longer Welcome in the United States

Germans, French, Italian travelers along with visitors from other visa waiver countries are no longer welcome to the United States.

It’s not ordered by former conservative president Trump, but by the more liberal Biden government. The United States is slamming the doors to many potential European tourists if they had visited Cuba before, says eTurboNews reader Axel A from Munich.

Approximately 200,000 Germans alone visit Cuba in an average year. Germans are the second largest inbound visitors to Cuba after Canada. Nonstop flights from numerous German cities take visitors to enjoy all-inclusive resorts, white sandy beaches, and Cuban hospitality. Almost all travel is arranged by package tour operators such as TUI. Almost all travel between Germany and Cuba is for leisure travel and family vacations.

The same tour operators also organize visits to the United States.

Approximately 2 million Germans visit the United States, but many are not leisure visitors. Arrivals are a good mix of leisure and business travelers.

German passports are valid in any country in the world, while US passports restrict certain destinations, including Cuba. The US designated Cuba as a government that is sponsoring terrorism.

Register to secure your place today! World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

The United States quietly is labeling Germans and other travelers from visa-waiver countries as potential terrorists, only because they enjoyed a couple of weeks of family holiday on a Cuban beach.

The punishment, the US State Department is putting on such dangerous potential visitors is, that such travelers no longer are eligible to travel to the United States under the VISA waiver program (ESTA), and need to apply for a regular visa. Even those that are currently approved for ESTA will forfeit this approval once they travel to Cuba. Applying for a regular US tourist visa is a time-consuming and expensive process. It requires a personal visit to a consulate often hundreds of miles away. It adds approximately $160 per person to the cost of a trip, plus any time-consuming travel to US consulates for a mandatory interview. Such interview appointments are often booked for weeks or longer.

It can be assumed that up to 200,000 would be visitors to the United States will look at other destinations.

Axel said: “The whole world is going bananas. This is abusive and I am joining many German travelers calling for a boycott on US travel plans to be solidaristic with Germans that also like to visit Cuba, or had visited Cuba at some time.

What would happen if European Union Countries decide to require a paid visa for US Visitors?

The world is still recovering from COVID, and hotels, restaurants, attractions and many more had been working hard to attract European visitors to come back to the land of the free.

So far Americans are still welcome to visit Paris, Munich, or Rome without a visa, but many Europeans are not so fortunate if they planned a trip to New York, Hollywood, or the Grand Canyon.

Air travel is up 204% between Europe and the United States.

US Travel did not comment.