Manly Beach, The New Peppers, and Australia’s Surf History

Peppers Manly Beach, managed by Accor Vacation Club, will open in Manly, Australia, on August 25.

The hotel changed management and was previously known as the North Tower of The Sebel Sydney Manly Beach, Peppers.

With its coastal views and unrivaled location, Peppers Manly Beach sets a new stage in this trendy beach region.

August 25 will be the day several other beach resorts will open in the region.

The world’s first surfing contest was held at Manly in 1964, making it one of Australia’s most famous beaches in the Sydney region. The coastline curves from South Steyne to North Steyne and Queenscliff, where a submerged reef, or bombora, creates the waves that inspire the world’s best surfers to travel to our shores.