Manchester United fans troll club owners from the rooftop of Africa

Manchester United fans take their protests to the new heights on top of Mount Kilimanjaro earlier this week

A group of adventurous Manchester United Football Club supporters have climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania then sent a defiant message to the club’s owners from the world’s tallest freestanding mountain.

The explorers had traveled to Tanzania then climbed the full 5,895 meters of the mountain to literally take their protests to the new heights on top of Mount Kilimanjaro early this week, The Manchester Evening News reported.

The Reds fans have been increasing their calls for the Glazer family to sell the club due to their displeasure over their operations. A number of anti-Glazer protests have already taken place again this season, with supporters vowing to continue these until the owners are gone.

ManU followers were encouraged to learn of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s active interest in a potential takeover last month. The British billionaire and Manchester United fan revealed he would be willing to buy a share in the club with the view of a long-term entire takeover.

This came after reports emerged claiming the Glazer family were considering selling a minority stake in the club. A growing number of fans are becoming more vocal about their demand to see the Americans sell up.

Many don the famous yellow and green scarves and banners in protest – and the supporters who scaled the dormant volcano Kilimanjaro are no different.

The fans have taken the protest to new heights amid a very rocky relationship between fans and owners.

Manchester United fans shared an image from Africa’s highest point which showed two United fans holding up a “Glazers Out” banner on the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro, the rooftop of Africa.

One Manchester United fan wrote: “Lifetime achievement climbing Kilimanjaro in Tanzania world’s tallest freestanding mountain sending a big message to Manchester United.

Manchester United fan Martin Hibbert had completed a remarkable feat earlier on June 13 this year, by reaching the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro on a wheelchair.

Hibbert, now 45, was told that he would never walk again when a bolt severed his spinal cord. But despite his life-changing injuries, he set out to raise money for Spinal Injuries Association, a charity that he says gave him hope, confidence and practical skills.

Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest mountain was selected as the destination for his ambitious climb, and he prepared for the task over the last two years.

Hibbert used a specially modified wheelchair to embark on his mission and along with the help of his support group, he became only the second-ever paraplegic to reach the summit or the rooftop of Africa.

