Manchester Airport’s Terminal 2 Called “Expertly Crafted”

Manchester Airport’s Terminal 2, unveiled in 2021, has gained recognition as one of the world’s most beautiful airports. The terminal earned this distinction by receiving the esteemed Prix Versailles architecture award.

The recent awards, revealed in November, honor innovative global architecture, and Manchester’s Terminal 2 made it to the 2022 shortlist. Judges commended the terminal for its “inspiring” and “expertly crafted” design.

Manchester Airport’s Terminal 2 was among six airports shortlisted, standing alongside notable ones like Helsinki Airport’s T2 in Finland and Qingdao Jiaodong International Airport in China.

However, the top honor went to Los Angeles International Airport’s West Gates Terminal, announced as the overall winner.

Architects Pascall+Watson, creators of the terminal’s design, expressed their delight at the recognition.

The Prix Versailles, established in 2015 and endorsed by UNESCO, evaluates aspects like innovation, creativity, ecological sustainability, and consideration of local, natural, and cultural heritage in its criteria for assessment.