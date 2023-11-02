Nepal: Number of Tourists in Manang Surge

The number of tourists visiting the mountainous Manang district has been on the rise due to favorable weather conditions. In the last six months, the Annapurna Area Conservation (ACAP) office recorded 9,752 foreign tourists visiting the area.

Tourists have been visiting both the Annapurna trail and the Larke pass in Narpabhumi. The ACAP chief, Dhak Bahadur Bhujel, reported that 928 tourists, including domestic and foreign visitors, explored the Annapurna trail, while 528 tourists explored the Larke pass. Previously, tourists used to access these destinations through Chung Nurmi in the Gorkha district.

From mid-July to mid-November of the previous year, a total of 1,072 tourists visited the area. In the current year until mid-October, 4,357 foreign tourists entered the area. The distribution of tourists in different Nepali months is as follows: 3,266 in Baisakh, 661 in Jestha, 259 in Asar, 296 in Shrawan, and 913 in Bhadra.

The number of tourists has seen a significant increase this year compared to last year, with tourism being the main source of income for the area. Without tourists, revenue collection is low, and the tourism sector has been crucial in supporting the local community.

Local residents are engaged in both agriculture and the hotel and tourism industry as part of their livelihoods.

Local residents, led by Binod Gurung, the President of the Tourism Entrepreneur Association, welcome tourists with locally made food items rather than imported goods. The increase in visiting tourists during this season has provided a boost to local businesses, with a noticeable rise in tourist arrivals.