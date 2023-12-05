Japanese Tourist Passed Away After Jumping from World’s Highest Bungee

A Japanese tourist passed away shortly after completing a bungee jump at the world’s highest bungee – Macau Tower on Sunday.

The individual began having breathing difficulties after the 764-foot jump and unfortunately passed away a few hours later.

After being rushed to Conde S. Januario Hospital for urgent care, he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the incident.

Skypark by AJ Hackett, the company managing activities at the tower, advises customers to reveal any pertinent medical conditions before participating in the bungee jump.

Such medical complications include conditions like heart issues, high blood pressure, diabetes, and previous surgeries.

The Macau Tower stands at 338 meters tall, but its bungee platform is situated at a height of 233 meters above the ground, recognized as the highest bungee in the world.

During a bungee jump from the Macau Tower in 2018, a Russian tourist was left suspended 180 feet above the ground.

The operator explained that a backup safety system activated due to cold temperatures, causing the incident.