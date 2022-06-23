Maltese Tenor Joseph Calleja and Plácido Domingo to Perform in Malta

A grandiose Maltese 25th anniversary concert to be held in the Mediterranean’s Maltese Islands, will feature Joseph Calleja, world renown Maltese Tenor, and special guest, Plácido Domingo. The concert will take place at the spectacular surroundings of the historic Fort Manoel in Malta on July 26.

The Maltese tenor continues to grace the world’s leading opera houses, including New York’s Metropolitan Opera, as well as concert halls, in his silver jubilee year performing in France, Germany, the UK and Australia among other countries.

Domingo, whose repertoire encompasses more than 150 roles, has continued uninterrupted his extraordinary artistic career for more than half a century and this year, after having performed in Madrid, Moscow, Paris, Palermo, Salzburg, Versailles, Buenos Aires and Budapest, he is expected to return to Italy, Austria, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Spain, Slovenia, Mexico and South America.

The fitting venue for this spectacular concert, which will also feature the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, was originally built by the Knights in 1723 to defend Valletta under the patronage of Portuguese Grand Master Manoel de Vilhena and underwent meticulous restoration thanks to Midi plc.

Malta Tourism Authority Chairman Gavin Gulia said:

“When we speak of Maltese Cultural Ambassadors who – through their exceptional talent – give visibility to the Maltese Islands and their endless beauty, one cannot but not think of The Maltese Tenor Joseph Calleja.”

“It gives us great pleasure, as the Malta Tourism Authority, to support Joseph’s 25th Anniversary Concert, which this year will be held in one of the island’s most beautiful locations, making the concert even more unique. Events such as this one continue to add versatility to the Maltese Islands, by enhancing the quality of the tourism product, reaffirming once more that there truly is something for everyone in Malta.”

Bank of Valletta (BOV) CEO Rick Hunkin said: “The Bank’s support for the annual Joseph Calleja concert encompasses Bank of Valletta’s continued support of the local arts and culture scene as part of its Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) commitment. This annual concert is back and will showcase Malta’s top talents, along with other local and international stars while a large number of children will get the opportunity to perform alongside these great artists, and for some, their first opportunity on a stage through the BOV Joseph Calleja Children’s Choir. The concert has also been an opportunity to showcase the talents of the scholars of the BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation, the Bank’s collaboration with the Maltese Tenor to assist talented local artists to fulfill their potential and become Malta’s future stars.”

Tickets for Joseph Calleja 25th Anniversary Concert are already available, together with more information, at VisitMalta.com or by following this link.

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta, built by the proud Knights of St. John, is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do.

For more information on Malta, click here.