Malta’s Endless Mediterranean Summer with Diverse Calendar of Events and Festivals Spans into Fall  

Who says summer needs to end in August? Malta, a Mediterranean Archipelago, keeps the summer vibes alive throughout the fall, with countless festivals and events that cater to niche interests such as sailing, the arts, classic cars, history buffs, and opera aficionados.

Enjoy ten days of dynamic and contemporary multidisciplinary events, including dance, music, theatre, and visual art exhibitions. Notable projects in this year’s program include a concert by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, Underground Valletta, M.A.D. – Music and Dance, Music Painted by Caravaggio, and Boċċi the Musical in collaboration with Teatru Malta. This festival leans on heritage as it is staged at heritage sites and dives into cultural legacy.

Mediterranne Film Festival (June 21-29)

Malta’s 3rd annual Mediterranean film festival, will celebrate the incredible 100th Anniversary milestone of Cinema and the Archipelago’s status as an international hub for world-changing film. Malta has been the backdrop for legendary films including Gladiator I & II, Jurassic World, and Assassins Creed. The Festival coined the tagline “WE ARE FILM” for the event, to reflect their unfaltering commitment to the art & endless potential within cinema.

The Malta Jazz Festival, in its 35th year, will include an eclectic program of events with a notable line-up, including artists such as Michael Mayo, Rebecca Martin, Peter Bernstein, Knower, and many more.

Dance Festival Malta, taking place between July 24 and 27, will connect local artists with various European artists by offering them a platform to discuss, share, and enhance their artistic work through masterclasses and specialized workshops. Additionally, the festival offers four days of dance performances that convey diverse messages through beautiful choreographies.

Notte Bianca (October 4)

Exhibitions, theater, comedy—even magic—come to life during Notte Bianca, one of Malta’s biggest celebrations. From the City Gate to Fort St. Elmo, the streets of Valletta come alive with performances by local and international artists, showcasing innovation and craftsmanship in the open-air stage of the capital city.

Candlelight walkway at Birgufest

Birgufest (October 10 – 11)

Birgufest honors the stunning architecture of the fortified city of Birgu, which played a significant part in the Great Siege of 1565. Candlelight will illuminate the walkways, paying homage to the structures that helped protect the Maltese during turbulent times.

This October, participants worldwide will journey a circular 606-nautical-mile route that starts and finishes in Malta. Organized by the Royal Malta Yacht Club, this annual event brings sailors from the historic Grand Harbour of Valletta across beautiful landscapes and through challenging navigations.

In an ode to the craftsmanship of beloved luxury classic automobiles, Malta Classic celebrates the history of innovation and design in a series of events opening with the Malta Classic Hill Climb At Mtaħleb (October 23), followed by Style and Elegance by Mdina Glass (October 24), and the main event, the Mdina Grand Prix fuelled by Enemed (October 25 & 26)

Opera is Gozo

Opera is Gozo returns to the Maltese island as a beloved celebration of performances deeply rooted in the community, with local talent and volunteers playing a central role in bringing each production to life. As a result, opera in Gozo is not just an event – it’s a vibrant, accessible tradition woven into the island’s cultural identity. The two main Operas presented in October will be La Forza del Destino at Aurora Theater and Puccini’s Tosca at Astra Theater.

October, Malta is the place to be, but no matter when you visit, the year-round calendar of events and festivities brings an endless celebration of Maltese heritage, culture and their unique identity.

