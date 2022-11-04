Malta Tourism North America: Best Destination Mediterranean

The 2022 Travvy Awards, hosted by travAlliancemedia, now in its 8th year, have quickly earned a reputation as the Academy Awards of the USA travel industry, was held Thursday, November 3rd, at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina, Florida. The Travvy’s recognize the top suppliers, hotels, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators, destinations, technology providers and attractions, as selected by those who know them best – travel advisors.

“Receiving Best Destination – Mediterranean Travvy Award is a huge honor for Malta, and is especially meaningful as the Malta tourism figures have greatly increased since last year and have come close to pre-pandemic numbers.” said Michelle Buttigieg, Malta Tourism Authority North America Representative. She added, “We especially want to thank TravAlliance for their support and all the wonderful travel advisors who continue to show such great confidence in selling Destination Malta. This has enabled Malta to continue to expand and strengthen its marketing and public relations efforts in the North American market. Malta is open, safe, and diverse with something of interest for everyone, culture, history, yachting, famous film locations, culinary delights, events and festivals as well as curated authentic and luxury experiences We are also pleased that in 2023, Malta will be announcing the openings of new five-star hotels.”

Michelle Buttigieg, Malta Tourism Authority Representative, North America

Carlo Micallef, CEO , Malta Tourism Authority, added:

“Malta Tourism Authority is so grateful to have, again, received Best Destination – Mediterranean, a coveted award in the highly competitive American market indicating that travel advisors have appreciated and rewarded the Malta Tourism Authority’s enterprise and ongoing activity as it comes back to full swing post pandemic.”

“Malta Tourism Authority’s marketing & PR activity in North America continued uninterrupted with various online initiatives that have helped the travel advisors come to know the Maltese Islands much better while keeping Malta & Gozo on top of mind. These awards also reflect Malta Tourism Authority’s commitment to travel agent training and we look forward with optimism to welcome more North American tourists in The Maltese Islands in 2023 and beyond.”

Register to secure your place today! World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

The Travvy Awards

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta, built by the proud Knights of St. John, is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do.

For more information on Malta, click here.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News