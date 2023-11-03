Malta Tourism Authority North America Once Again Named “Best Destination – Mediterranean”

The 2023 Travvy Awards, now in its 9th year, have quickly earned a reputation as the Academy Awards of the USA travel industry, was held Thursday, November 2, at the Greater Ft. Lauderdale Convention Center, Florida. The Travvy’s recognize the top suppliers, hotels, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators, destinations, technology providers and attractions, as selected by those who know them best – travel advisors.

“Receiving the Best Destination – Mediterranean Travvy Award again is a huge honor for Malta,” said Michelle Buttigieg, Malta Tourism Authority, Representative North America. She added, “It is especially meaningful as Malta’s five star luxury product is expanding with new hotel openings and with new airline routes opening, it is now easier than ever for US Travelers to get to the Maltese Islands.”

Buttigieg continued: “We especially want to once again, thank TravAlliance for their support and all the wonderful travel advisors who continue to show such great confidence in selling Destination Malta. This has enabled Malta to continue to expand and strengthen its marketing and public relations efforts in the North American market.”

“Malta is safe and diverse with something of interest for everyone, culture, history, yachting, famous film locations, culinary delights, events and festivals as well as curated authentic and luxury experiences.”

“Of special excitement for your clients this coming year, Malta will host the maltabiennale.art 2024, for the first time under the patronage of UNESCO, March 11 – May 31, 2024.”

Carlo Micallef, CEO, Malta Tourism Authority, added “We are so grateful to have, again, received Best Destination – Mediterranean, a coveted award in the highly competitive American market indicating that travel advisors have appreciated and rewarded the Malta Tourism Authority’s enterprise and ongoing activity. This recognition comes as Malta just experienced a sold-out summer 2023 season.

“Malta Tourism Authority’s Marketing & PR activity in North America continues uninterrupted with new online initiatives that have helped the travel advisors come to know the Maltese Islands much better while keeping Malta & Gozo on top of mind. These awards also reflect Malta Tourism Authority’s commitment to travel agent training and we look forward with optimism to welcome more North American tourists in The Maltese Islands in 2024 as our connectivity from the US will be easier than ever.”

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta, built by the proud Knights of St. John, is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 8,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do.

For more information on Malta, visit www.visitmalta.com.

About Gozo

Gozo’s colors and flavors are brought out by the radiant skies above it and the blue sea which surrounds its spectacular coast, which is simply waiting to be discovered. Steeped in myth, Gozo is thought to be the legendary Calypso’s Isle of Homer’s Odyssey – a peaceful, mystical backwater. Baroque churches and old stone farmhouses dot the countryside. Gozo’s rugged landscape and spectacular coastline await exploration with some of the Mediterranean’s best dive sites. Gozo is also home to one of the archipelago’s best-preserved prehistoric temples, Ġgantija, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

For more information on Gozo, visit: https://www.visitgozo.com.