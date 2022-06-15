Malta Hosts World Famous BBC Concert Orchestra and BBC Radio 2

The World Famous BBC Concert Orchestra and BBC Radio 2 proudly return to Floriana, Malta on July 9 with Classic Rock Anthems – brought to you by VisitMalta.

After wowing audiences last year with “It’s a Kind of Magic – The Queen Story” the BBC Concert Orchestra is bringing to Malta an epic evening of the world’s classic rock and pop anthems to the spectacular Granaries in Floriana on July 9, 2022.

On July 9, the concert will feature an astonishing 20 number one hits and an awe-inspiring countdown to the best selling artists of all time. You will hear classic rock and pop anthems delivering feel good, fall in love, get mad, get sad, get even songs, that power us through, lift us up and bring us together.

Under the direction of the renowned conductor Mike Dixon, the 60-piece BBC Concert Orchestra, plus dynamic rock band, and cast of outstanding star singers Gloria Onitiri, Laura Tebbut, Tim Howar, Ricardo Afonso, Annie Skates, David Combes, Emma Kershaw, Lance Ellington and Tony Vincent, will perform classics by The Rolling Stones, Queen, David Bowie, Prince, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, The Beatles, Tina Tuner, Fleetwood Mac, Cher, Elvis – and more!

So many number one artists, so many hymns to love and calls to action – but there’s only one sensation who rules them all. Do you know who?

Find out in ‘CLASSIC ROCK ANTHEMS’ coming to The Granaries, Floriana on July 9, 2022.

“Truly encouraging that another busy entertaining summer is ahead of us. The BBC Concert Orchestra in concert has established itself as one of the most awaited events of Malta’s culture and entertainment calendar. The Floriana Granaries will be lit up once again with another show to be remembered,” remarked Minister for Tourism Clayton Bartolo.

Recently appointed VisitMalta CEO, Carlo Micallef added that “Events like this one by the BBC Concert Orchestra are another component in our long-term strategy for the enhancement of Malta’s Tourism Product. Such events help in transforming Malta and Gozo as a destination truly fit for people of any age and demographic.“

“We are delighted once again to be delivering another fantastic BBC Radio 2 concert alongside the BBC Concert Orchestra, live in Malta. Building on last year’s fantastic show in The Floriana Granaries, this year’s event is set to be another showstopper!” Says CEO of GetOnMedia, Jason Carter.

BBC Radio 2 – image courtesy of Malta Tourism Authority

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta, built by the proud Knights of St. John, is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. For more information on Malta, click here.