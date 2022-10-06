Malta hosts annual Rolex Middle Sea Race

Starting in Valletta’s Grand Harbour on October 22, 2022

This is an iconic race featuring some of the world’s premier mariners on the most high-tech vessels in the sea. From South Africa to the United States, from Chile to New Zealand, the appeal of the Rolex Middle Sea Race is unquestionably broad, with entries for over 100 yachts representing 25 nations.

The race starts in Valletta’s Grand Harbour beneath the historic Fort St. Angelo. Participants will embark on the 606 nautical mile classic, traveling to the Eastern coast of Sicily, up towards the Strait of Messina, before heading North to the Aeolian Islands and the active volcano of Stromboli. Passing between Marettimo and Favignana the crews head South towards the island of Lampedusa, passing Pantelleria on the way back to Malta.

Originally stemming from a rivalry between two friends who were members of the Royal Malta Yacht Club, Paul and John Ripard, and British sailor residing in Malta, Jimmy White, the Rolex Middle Sea Race has grown tremendously since the first edition in 1968. Since then, Maltese yachts have won on nine occasions, most recently in 2020 and 2021, when the Podesta siblings secured back-to-back wins with Elusive II.

2022 Rolex Middle Sea Race Facts

The largest yacht registered is the Leopard 3 at 100 ft., while the smallest yacht is Cuorematto at approx. 31 ft. The most entries are from Italy with 27 followed by France with 19. The furthest traveled entries include High Five from New Zealand and Maverick from Australia. There are 11 double handed entries including two-time Olympic medalist Jonathan McKee on Red Ruby from the USA.

The global travel reunion World Travel Market London is back! And you're invited. This is your chance to connect with fellow industry professionals, network peer-to-peer, learn valuable insights and achieve business success in just 3 days! Register to secure your place today! will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. And you're invited. This is your chance to connect with fellow industry professionals, network peer-to-peer, learn valuable insights and achieve business success in just 3 days! Register to secure your place today! will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

The race will start on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM and will commence on October 29 with the Prize Giving Ceremony for all those taking a trophy home. It will be streamed live on both Facebook and YouTube, and broadcasted on TVM (Malta), from 10:30 AM.

For further information about the race please contact the Royal Malta Yacht Club via email on [email protected] or telephone, +356 2133 3109.

Follow news and stories on the Rolex Middle Sea Race social media accounts:

Facebook @RolexMiddleSeaRace

Instagram @RolexMiddleSeaRace

Twitter @rolexmiddlesea

The official race hashtags are #rolexmiddlesearace & #rmsr2022

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta, built by the proud Knights of St. John, is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do.

For more information on Malta, go to visitmalta.com.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News