Malta Holds Top Rainbow Ranking for 10th Consecutive Year

For the 10th consecutive year, Malta proudly holds the #1 ranking on ILGA-Europe’s Rainbow Map, leading among 49 European countries ranked annually in creating a safe, inclusive environment for the LGBTQ+ community.

The Rainbow index is based on a country’s laws and policies that have a direct impact on LGBTQIA people’s human rights in the form of seven categories: equality and non-discrimination; family; hate crime and hate speech; legal gender recognition; intersex bodily integrity; civil society space; and asylum.

How did this small island in the Mediterranean remain at the forefront of supporting and advancing LGBTQ+ rights?

The ongoing effort to create progressive legislation to help support a welcoming and inclusive environment is of the utmost importance to Malta.

Some of the developments that strengthened their standing from an impressive 87.83% to now %88.83 include:

Legal Gender Recognition Reform : Non-binary individuals can now officially register their gender on legal documents, further demonstrating Malta’s commitment to dignity and visibility for all. Link.

: Non-binary individuals can now officially register their gender on legal documents, further demonstrating Malta’s commitment to dignity and visibility for all. Link. Dar il-Qawsalla: This Community Home is dedicated to providing semi-independent supported accommodation for LGBTIQ+ individuals facing socio-economic challenges, homelessness, or the need for safe housing. The opening of this first transitional housing project for LGBTQ+ individuals underlines Malta’s commitment to inclusion. Link.

This Community Home is dedicated to providing semi-independent supported accommodation for LGBTIQ+ individuals facing socio-economic challenges, homelessness, or the need for safe housing. The opening of this first transitional housing project for LGBTQ+ individuals underlines Malta’s commitment to inclusion. Link. LGBTIQ+ Wellbeing Hub: A dedicated support center now offers free psychosocial services to LGBTIQ+ people and their families, adding to the strong social infrastructure that makes Malta feel safe and welcoming.

Couple exploring Malta, Gozo

Anthony Briffa at Malta Tourism Authority covering the LGBTQIA segment emphasized that “this recognition is not just a reflection of Malta’s progressive legislation, but it also reinforces Malta’s international reputation as a safe, welcoming and forward-thinking destination for all travelers.”

Aside from the continuous work to create robust legislation, the Maltese atmosphere proudly embraces the LGBTQ+ community. Such celebrations include upcoming Malta Pride 2025, a 10-day celebration full of festivities and events coming September 6-15.

Whether you’re seeking community, celebration, or simply a place where everyone is welcomed as they are, Malta continues to shine as one of Europe’s most inclusive destinations.

More details are available here.

Rainbow Flags in Malta

