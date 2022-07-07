Malta featured in Bravo’s “Below Deck Mediterranean”

Premiering on Monday, July 11 at 8 PM ET/PT

Sail through the pristine Mediterranean waters of Malta, on Bravo TV’s Hit Series “Below Deck Mediterranean” with Captain Sandy and 163-foot motor yacht “Home.” Malta is one of the smallest and most historic archipelagos, with the highest number of registered mega yachts in the world.

Different from previous charter seasons, Sandy is working with a complex hybrid vessel making it more unpredictable to navigate. To ensure smooth sailing this year, Sandy brings on a trio of new department heads, but when surprising friction in the galley intensifies between the Chief Stew and Chef, who came onto the boat as colleagues and friends, tension permeates through the entire boat. Meanwhile, the deck team faces an uphill battle when one crew member is unable to adapt to the high demands of Mediterranean superyachting, forcing others to pick up the slack.

From difficult charter guests to roller-coaster “boatmances” and challenges with hierarchy on board, these yachties go to unthinkable lengths to survive the charter season.

“Bravo’s Below Deck Season 7 filmed on location in Malta will provide viewers with an excellent opportunity to see why Malta is a favorite hub for Mediterranean yachting,” said Michelle Buttigieg, Malta Tourism Authority Representative for North America. “Exploring the Maltese islands by yacht is like sailing through 7,000 years of history. With approximately 122 miles of Coastline, Malta’s clear blue sea allows yachting guests to enjoy beautiful, secluded beaches, an abundance of reefs, stunning caverns and caves.”

Captain Sandy Yawn – photo by Laurent Basset-Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean

Season seven premieres with a supersized episode on Monday, July 11 at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo. Every episode can also be seen on Peacock one week before it airs on Bravo, beginning with the premiere on Monday, July 4. Additionally, fans can catch up on previous seasons of “Below Deck Mediterranean” on Peacock now. For more Bravo on Peacock, click here.

“Below Deck Mediterranean” is produced by 51 Minds with Nadine Rajabi, Jill Goslicky, Mark Cronin, Wes Denton, Shane Maroufkhani, Tania Hamidi, Christian Sarabia and Zachary Klein serving as executive producers.

For a sneak peek, please click here.

Blue Lagoon, Comino

Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta, built by the proud Knights of St. John, is one of the UNESCO sites and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do.

