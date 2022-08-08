Maldives with children: Travel to Maldives with family, best hotels for family stay

The Maldives, also called Maldive Islands, is an independent island country in the north-central part of the Indian Ocean. It is a dream destination for honeymooners and couples in general. To an extent, it would be safe to say that it has become a “classic” destination amongst travelers.

TFormed image of a paradise destination with idleness on pristine white sand beaches and crystal clear waters has always been appealing. At the same time, Maldives are always looking into expanding the options offered to it’s visitors so that they can meet the ever rising needs of families visiting these tropical islands.

In a country that is more than 99% sea, a vacation can be summed up in two words: sea and beach. Yet again this makes Maldives a perfect and renowned destination for travelers from across the globe, so there won’t be any issues finding a suitable area to stay in Maldives for vacation with kids.

And trust us, with all the wonders the ocean can offer, your children will find time to get bored, especially since the settings are heavenly looking and totally safe.

Thus, it is increasingly common now to travel to the Maldives with children, as many resorts have special areas for the little ones, and offer them snorkeling lessons or organize entertaining events like crab races, and much more.

Here we present you with our top tips for the best resorts to spend a family vacation in the Maldives. We will give you other information and various health tips that you should consider when traveling to the Maldives with children.

The Maldives is a safe destination. However, it is always recommended that you purchase travel insurance before you travel abroad. Even more so, during this critical period marked by covid 19. In case you are affected by any illness during your trip, you may have to extend your stay.

The best hotels to stay in Maldives with children

Family vacations have become a fast growing trend in the Maldives in recent years. That’s why you don’t need to search “where to stay in Maldives with kids” when traveling to Maldives with children. The resorts in the Maldives have been modernized to be family friendly, so you will find centers, playgrounds and much more.

Some resorts offer windsurfing lessons, water-skiing lessons and fishing parties to make new friends with kids your own age. There is even an introduction to scuba diving in authorized centers, in principle from 8 years old.

If you want to have a good time with your partner, some resorts also offer baby-sitting and even childcare services.

Here is a general list of hotels & spa resorts that are a good option for traveling to the Maldives with children, but that doesn’t mean they are the only ones. They are listed in random order, but all of them can be booked through the Karta vacation rentals website.

Pullman Maamutaa Maldives

The Pullman Maldives Maamutaa Resort is a 5 star All-Inclusive resort, located on the best island in Maldives – Maamutaa, in the southern part of the Maldives, more exactly in the atoll of Gaafu Alifu. This is a brand new resort, which has started welcoming guests in September 2019. It belongs to the French network Accor, one of the largest in the world.

It is located on a lush island and offers many options for the whole family. For the little ones, they have a kids’ club, a children’s pool, a games room for teenagers (karaoke, video games, ping-pong etc.) and all under the control of experienced and qualified staff. You definitely need to take a closer look at the Pullman, if you are looking for a place to stay in Maldives with kids.

Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi

Adaaran Select Hudhuranfushi is camped on its own private island (Lhohifushi), just 25 minutes by speedboat from the airport, making it one of the most accessible resorts in the Maldives.

The all-inclusive resort offers a variety of activities for children and families, including a tennis court, playground, children’s pool, and outdoor activities ideal for the little ones.

Recreational facilities also include a private beach and a fitness center.

In addition, the resort is one of the best places to visit in the Maldives, where teenagers can take surfing lessons or practice other water sports.

Meeru Island Resort & Spa

Meeru Island Resort & Spa is among the best resorts to spend a wonderful vacation in the Maldives with your family and young children. The resort offers a wide range of activities and facilities for young vacationers and their families.

The resort has an indoor playroom, where children can have fun with construction games, interact with each other or slide down their slides. The impeccably soft sandy Maldives beaches are perfect for little kids to run and jump around the island without risking injury.

There is also an area for games and activities more focused on teenagers, such as darts or pool. There are even free boat rides to the nearby reef for them.

Meeru Island has all the ingredients to keep kids entertained.

Bandos Maldives

Located just 7 kilometers from Velana International Airport, Bandos Maldives is among the best resorts in the Maldives for a family vacation.

The resort has a children’s club called “Kokko Club” which includes a crèche and an outdoor playground with a wide range of fun daily activities. There is also a diving school, a shallow wading pool, ideal for very young residents.

In addition, the resort offers family rooms where up to two extra beds can be provided for children.

Dusit Thani Maldives

Dusit Thani Maldives has a kids’ club that offers activities led by professional instructors, such as face painting, treasure hunts, crab races and pirate hat making. All of these activities are sure to please the little ones.

The center offers free equipment for water activities: snorkels, kayaks and stand up paddle, or SUP for short.

The highlight of this resort is the Devarana Spa, which is suspended from the trees with six tree-top treatment rooms offering breathtaking views.

For family accommodations, the resort also offers Family Beach Villas with two bedrooms and a private pool.

SAii Lagoon Maldives

Located in Emboodhoo Lagoon, SAii Lagoon Maldives offers a wide variety of fun and educational activities for children of all ages. Emboodhoo Lagoon is not among the top Maldives islands that offers the best beaches in Maldives for everyone, but the cozy and quiet lagoon will be suitable for families with kids.

The children’s facilities include three outdoor and three indoor areas, including a family room where parents can join in and have fun with their children.

One of the special features of the resort is that it has an activity room and a playroom exclusively for children, which will encourage young vacationers to excel more, to feel more independent in a space of their own.

Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort

The resort offers a two-bedroom family villa in a dream environment, ideal for families with children. This means that parents and children can enjoy maximum privacy during their vacation by staying in separate rooms.

The Anantara Dhigu Kids Club is open to children aged three and up and offers a wide range of fun and educational activities.

The Sun Siyam Iru Fushi

This 21-hectare resort in Noonu Atoll offers activities for children of all ages.

There are even spa treatments for the little ones, a mini-club, board games, video games, a library and a pool table for teenagers. That’s why, we`ve decided that Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is one of the best places to stay in Maldives with children.

The resort also has a children’s pool, offers special menus for young vacationers, and in its restaurants there are family-friendly areas.

Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort & Spa

Set on its own private island in the heart-shaped Addu Atoll, Shangri-La’s Villingili Resort & Spa is another ideal resort for Maldives travel with children.

This resort, located at the southern tip of the Maldives in a paradise-like setting, offers a variety of options for families.

It has a club for children from 4 to 12 years old. The resort also offers a variety of outdoor games, physical activities, arts and crafts for children.

What to do in the Maldives with kids

Sumptuous white sandy Maldive beaches with warm, crystal clear turquoise waters are the ingredients found in every Maldives resort & locations.

But it is the activities they offer to their guests that make the difference, and allow a resort to stand out from the competition. Thus, a well-designed club with well-chosen activities for children can make the vacation more fascinating.

The Maldives offers an endless number of remarkable attractions that have the power to amaze your child to the point that they will remember their vacation for a lifetime.

Dolphin Watching Cruise in Maldives with Kids

Dolphin watching is one of the activities offered on most islands in the Maldives. Dolphins are mythical animals that tend to dazzle the little ones.

Unlike other amazing sea creatures that can be seen in the Maldives, such as whale sharks or blue whales, dolphins are very common and can be seen year round. The locals respect them and care about their well-being, so they are very well looked after.

Snorkel: Finding Nemo

The shallower areas of the inner reef are an ideal place for children and teenagers to take diving and snorkeling courses. In this magical, almost unreal space, they will feel as if they are in a giant aquarium with countless small, colorful fish to see and even rub shoulders with.

It is as if they were watching one of their favorite animated movies, Finding Nemo, in a wonderful marine setting, where there are a lot of clown fish that they can almost touch. They will feel as if they are projected into the world of their movies.

The crab race

The hermit crab is one of the crustaceans that can be found everywhere on the beaches of the Maldives. Children often love this little crab and enjoy playing with it for hours. They are not dangerous animals and their size is tiny, a few millimeters. It is customary in various resorts to organize a crab race to the delight of the little ones.

Feel like a real pirate

Pirate stories always fascinate the little ones at home, and there is no better place in the world than the Maldives to give them this experience. While staying at the resorts, you must surely think of going on a boat or boat trip. This, coupled with the feeling of being on a deserted island in the middle of the ocean and being able to go out and discover buried secrets, will make your vacation a pirate experience that you won’t soon forget and your kids surely will.

Information about traveling to the Maldives with children

Traveling to the beautiful Maldives with children is very safe. The islands where the resorts are located are small and only guests and hotel staff have access to them.

Eating in the Maldives with children

Food is one of the priorities when traveling with children. The Maldives offers a multitude of dining options for both children and adults.

While most resorts offer a menu inspired by Middle Eastern, Indian, Chinese, Sri Lankan and, of course, Maldivian cuisine, the higher-end resorts have a more varied menu with many international cuisines. Some resorts offer special family dining packages with discounts on meals for infants and young children.

If you are on a strict diet, you may want to let the staff know in advance; as they are really flexible and make changes according to guests’ requirements.

Your health and your children’s health while traveling in Maldives

There are two main hospitals in the Maldives, both of which are located in the capital city of Malé. But in addition, almost every resort has a doctor on site or a trained nurse to treat general medical problems. Smaller clinics and regional hospitals are found on all the major atolls.

When vacationing in the Maldives with children, special care and attention must be taken. It is therefore recommended that you and your child have a proper health check-up.

The main precaution to take when traveling to the Maldives with children is to avoid sunburn. You should apply sunscreen and drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Mosquitoes are a real nuisance in Maldive islands at night, and can be a real pain on some of the islands, so mosquito repellents and mosquito nets will be useful. Most resorts now offer mosquito nets, so there’s no need to carry them with you.

