Malaysian AirAsia X Launching Direct Flights to Kazakhstan

AirAsia X, a Malaysian budget airline, intends to start offering direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Almaty beginning on February 1 of the upcoming year, according to an announcement by the Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee’s press service.

The airline plans to conduct regular flights four days a week—Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays—using an A-330 aircraft for the Kuala Lumpur-Almaty route.

AirAsia X, established in 2006, is a segment of the AirAsia Aviation Group. It boasts a fleet exceeding 270 aircraft and operates flights across 400 routes spanning 25 countries.

AirAsia X ‘s most popular destinations are: Asia (Bali, Sapporo, Tokyo, Osaka, Seoul, Busan, Jeju, Taipei, Kaohsiung, Xi’an, Beijing, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Shanghai, Chongqing, Wuhan, Maldives, New Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai and Kathmandu), Australia (Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and the Gold Coast) New Zealand (Auckland), the Middle East (Jeddah and Medina) and the United States of America (Hawaii).

The airline operates out of three hubs: Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Denpasar, Bali.

AirAsia X is the first low-cost airline in Asean to be given approval by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to operate into USA.

