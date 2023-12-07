Malaysia Digital Arrival Card: Singaporeans Exempted

Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution announced that starting January 1st, foreign travelers visiting Malaysia will need to fill out the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC). However, Singaporeans will be exempt from this requirement when traveling to Malaysia.

Saifuddin explained during a press conference at Kuala Lumpur International Airport that due to the frequency of Singaporeans visiting Malaysia daily, it’s more practical to exempt them from the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card requirement.

Additional groups exempted from the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card requirement include holders of diplomatic passports, Malaysian permanent residents, individuals with Brunei General Certificate of Identity, and those possessing Thailand Border Passes.

Saifuddin highlighted that Malaysia’s two border crossings with Singapore are among the busiest globally, witnessing around 135 million transits yearly. This number is projected to rise to 150 million by 2026.

Malaysia anticipates approximately 7.8 million visits from Singaporean tourists in 2023. Singapore presently stands as the top contributor to Malaysia’s tourist arrivals, accounting for over 4.5 million visits from January to July 2023.

Malaysia recently introduced a visa-free entry policy for citizens from China and India, allowing stays of up to 30 days starting from December 1. This initiative aims to boost tourism and foster economic growth within the country.