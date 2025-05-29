Malaysia Airlines Partners with Manchester United FC

This specially themed aircraft is set to transport the First Team to their upcoming match in Hong Kong on 30 May 2025, as part of its Post-Season Tour in Asia.

Malaysia Airlines has unveiled a uniquely designed livery themed around Manchester United on its A330-300 aircraft, commemorating its continuous partnership as the Official Commercial Airline Partner of the football club.

The design is combining the airline’s recognizable Malaysia flag livery with the iconic red of Manchester United, representing the shared values of passion, pride, and global unity.