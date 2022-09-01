Major Russian airline allows cabin crew tattoos and bright dyed hair

The second largest airline in Russia was the first national carrier that significantly decreased restrictions on how flight crew can look

In a show of support for workers’ right to express themselves major Russian airline announced that it believes that superficial features have no impact on its employee’s professional traits, therefore it has updated its rules for flight crews, allowing them to sport tattoos and dye their hair bright colors.

The second largest airline in Russia, S7, was the first national air carrier that significantly decreased restrictions on how the flight crew can look and dress.

“Standard airline rules do not always justifiably regulate the appearance of flight attendants, pilots and employees at the airport. It’s time to update them!” S7 said in a statement.

“If an individual style does not prevent a person from doing his job 100% and ensuring safety on board, we see no reason to keep these outdated traditions in place,” the airline continued, adding the list of certain things that will now be allowed for staff.

They include tattoos on visible parts of the body – as long as they are not offensive – bright colored hair dye, ballet flats or loafers instead of heels for female flight attendants, and beards for all male employees, as opposed to just pilots or airport workers, as was the case before.

Some restrictions – such as long nails or piercings on open parts of the body – will remain in place due to safety concerns, S7 added.

Russian carrier’s decision comes amid an industry-wide shift in which a number of global airlines have started relaxing personal appearance guidelines for its crew members.

The first major international airline to allow tattoos for flight crew was Air New Zealand, which in 2019 announced that its employees would be permitted to sport traditional ‘ta moko’ Maori, as well as non-offensive tattoos on visible parts of the body while wearing their uniform or normal business attire.

Earlier this year, Virgin Atlantic became one of the first UK carriers to allow flight attendants to display tattoos, which previously had to be covered up.

Latvia’s AirBaltic airline also joined in on the trend earlier this month, permitting most tattoos, hairstyles, and piercings for uniformed crew.