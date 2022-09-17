Major earthquake strikes Taiwan

There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries caused by the powerful earthquake

Powerful, magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck southeastern Taiwan today.

According to Taiwan’s weather center, the epicenter of the quake with the depth of 4.5 miles, was in sparsely populated Taitung County – a rice-growing area of flat terrain with a population of about 8,500.

Facebook post by Taitung County commissioner April Yao describes the quake as “extremely strong.”

According to Taiwan’s Central News Agency, the metro system in Kaoshiung city in the south of the island was temporarily shut down.

The earthquake was also felt in the capital city of Taipei.

There were no immediate reports deaths or injuries caused by the earthquake. No damage or power outages were reported as of now.

Preliminary Earthquake Report

Magnitude 6.6 Date-Time 17 Sep 2022 13:41:18 UTC 17 Sep 2022 21:41:18 near epicenter Location 23.029N 121.348E Depth 10 km Distances 91.5 km (56.7 mi) E of Yujing, Taiwan 100.1 km (62.1 mi) SE of Lugu, Taiwan 108.2 km (67.1 mi) SSW of Hualien City, Taiwan 110.8 km (68.7 mi) SSE of Puli, Taiwan 115.7 km (71.7 mi) ENE of Kaohsiung, Taiwan Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 5.9 km; Vertical 1.8 km Parameters Nph = 171; Dmin = 36.1 km; Rmss = 1.01 seconds; Gp = 37°

