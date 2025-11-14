Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona New General Manager Luis Cobo

Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona has announced the appointment of Luis Cobo as its new General Manager.

The hotel, situated on Passeig de Gràcia in Barcelona, has been in operation for over a century and is recognized as one of the city’s long-established five-star properties. Cobo replaces Pascal Billard, who previously held the position.

“It’s an honor to join Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona…,” Cobo said, noting that his priorities include maintaining the hotel’s existing standards while introducing new initiatives aimed at improving guest experience.

Cobo most recently served as General Manager at Park Hyatt Dubai, where he oversaw both the hotel and an associated golf resort. During his time there, the property expanded with 22 new villas, developed new culinary partnerships, and received several industry recognitions, including awards from Condé Nast Traveler, Time Out Dubai, and the World Travel Awards.

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He studied International Hotel Management at Les Roches Marbella and has worked with hotel groups including Four Seasons and Maybourne Group in locations such as London, Paris, Bora Bora, and Dubai. His background includes roles focused on operations and service strategy.

Malco Par, CEO of Majestic Hotel Group, stated that Cobo’s international experience and leadership background were key factors in his selection for the role.

The appointment reflects the hotel’s intention to continue adapting its operations and guest services while maintaining its historical identity.