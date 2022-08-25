Maine General Contractor in Women’s hand since 1963

We want to work with you. This is the main slogan for Maine-based Ganneston Construction, a woman-owned business with more than 58 years of experience.

Maine General Contractors are construction professionals who oversee the day-to-day operations of a wide range of construction and renovation projects in this US North Eastern State.

Ganneston Construction has been providing quality construction services for clients in Maine and New Hampshire for nearly six decades. To this day, the company prides itself on the personalized and attentive client service that has earned us a distinct reputation for integrity and quality work. Ganneston also prides itself on being a woman-owned general contractor, one of just a few such companies in Maine.

In 2001, Stacey Morrison became the owner of Ganneston Construction, and she remains at the head of the company today.

Offering general contractor, construction management, design-build, and historic renovation services, Ganneston has been involved in numerous high-profile public and private projects in the commercial, industrial and government sectors throughout northern New England.

For the two decades she has owned the company, Stacey has remained committed to the values that have served as the foundation of Ganneston’s success over the years: safely building well-constructed and cost-effective projects, providing good construction career opportunities, and sharing profits with employees, providing a return to stockholders, and giving back to the community.

She summarizes her success:

maintain a strong, competent, and dedicated team-oriented organization that finishes projects safely, on time, within budget, and with quality workmanship to ensure client satisfaction;

maintain an understanding of business management, financing, bonding, insurance, computer systems, estimating and engineering principles;

continue to preserve and further develop solid relationships with its architects, engineers, banks, bonding companies, and accountants, which are all integral parts of Ganneston Construction’s team;

continue to reinvest in the Company through retained earnings, education, safety training, tool, and equipment replacement, hiring and retaining key employees;

pass on these principles of strong leadership, ingenuity, and financial common sense at all levels of the Company.

“We’re committed to delivering your project on time, on budget, and at the highest quality. To achieve this, we engage in quality assurance processes to verify that every aspect of your project meets our standards. As full-service general contractors, we’re able to handle the entirety of your project in-house, allowing us to ensure success.

“Because of our commitment to quality, we’ve established a reputation for building safe, well-constructed, cost-effective structures for a wide range of projects.”

Stacey added: “While we are confident in the quality of our work, we know how important it is to conduct thorough inspections at different stages of the construction process. Our team will inspect the site and structure to ensure that the project meets the plans and specifications, so you have nothing to worry about.”

“When you work with Ganneston Construction, you will work with our competent, dedicated team that is committed to your satisfaction and success no matter the scope of your project. “

‘We are driven by our values of quality, safety, integrity, and ingenuity, providing all our clients with the best general contracting services Maine offers.

Source Ganneston Constructions, Maine, USA

We want to work with you!

