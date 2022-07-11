Macau closes all casinos as it goes on new COVID-19 lockdown

All “industries and commercial companies and venues in Macau” will remain suspended from Monday, July 11 until July 18″

China’s Special Administrative Region (SAR) of Macau, closed down all of its casinos today for the first time in over two years, following a new COVID-19 outbreak in the world’s second largest gambling city.

Despite China’s extreme ‘zero-tolerance’ policy, the number of new COVID-19 cases has been on the rise in the country lately.

Macau has recorded a total of 1,526 new COVID1-9 cases since June 18, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center.

Over 30 of Macau’s casinos have shut their doors today for the first time since February 2020, when they were closed for 15 days.

According to a statement from Macau city officials, operations of “all industries and commercial companies and venues in Macau” will remain suspended from Monday, July 11 until July 18, except for the ones “deemed essential to the community and to the day-to-day lives of the members of the public.”

Zhang Yongchun, secretary for administration and justice of Macau, said that the citywide lockdown can be extended, and epidemiological restrictions strengthened, depending on the COVID-19 situation development.

News of new Macau’s lockdown caused all the gaming stocks to plummet on Monday.

The gambling sector is essential to Macau’s economy, with more than 80% of city’s revenue coming from it.

With a population of 681,700 and an area of 12.7 square miles (32.9 square kilometers), Macau is one of world’s most densely populated locations.

Most of Macau’s residents are directly or indirectly employed by the gambling industry.

Macau’s revenue from gaming and gambling there exceeded 29 billion US dollars in 2019.