Macao, China will host the PATA Annual Summit in 2024

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) has announced that the bid for hosting the PATA Annual Summit 2024 has been awarded to the Macao Government Tourism Office.

This prestigious annual event will be supported by SJM Resorts, S.A., and will be held from May 15 – 17, 2024 at the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau.

The PATA Summit 2024 program will include plenary sessions, breakout sessions, the PATA Executive Board and Board meetings, and the Annual General Meeting.

PATA hopes the Summit will provide a platform for PATA’s public and private sector members and partners, and most importantly PATA Chapters and PATA Youth from around the world to discuss the challenges, issues, and opportunities facing the industry as it looks toward the responsible and sustainable growth, value, and quality of tourism in the region.

“All of us at PATA are excited to be returning to Macao for the PATA Annual Summit 2024 and receive first-hand updates about the significant developments in the destination since having previously organized successful PATA Travel Marts in 2010 and 2017, as well as the PATA Annual Conference in 2005,” said Mr. Semone. “The Macao Government Tourism Office has been a strong partner of PATA since 1958 and they are our major sponsor for the PATA Gold Awards for the past 28 consecutive years. Next year’s event provides Macao with the perfect opportunity to showcase their destination and the Greater Bay Area to all delegates.”

Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, said, “It is an honor for Macao to host the PATA Annual Summit 2024. PATA holds a special place in the heart of our tourism industry, and we are happy to once again be granted the opportunity to welcome delegates from near and far to meet in our city. Especially as this will be the first PATA event we host after the pandemic, allowing us to showcase to participants the current dynamic change in our destination towards more diversification for a memorable meeting in Macao.”

For more information, visit www.PATA.org/pata-annual-summit-2024