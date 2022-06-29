Lynx Air launches flights from Hamilton International Airport

On July 29, 2022, the Hamilton-Calgary services will increase to four times a week, equating to 2,268 seats per week

Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline Lynx Air inaugurates its first flight from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport today, marking the commencement of twice-weekly return services to Calgary International Airport and twice-weekly return services to Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

On July 29, 2022, the Hamilton-Calgary services will increase to four times a week, taking the total number of flights in and out of Hamilton to 12 times per week, equating to 2,268 seats per week.

“We are excited to be bringing greater choice and competition to the Greater Toronto Area with Lynx’s launch of services at Hamilton International Airport,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx Air.

“Whether you are travelling to connect with friends and family, to visit Hamilton’s vibrant arts scene or to explore the trails, parks and waterfalls at beautiful Lake Ontario, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

“The City of Hamilton is very pleased to welcome Lynx Air as a new provider at John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport, expanding the affordable flight options in our community while also boosting tourism and furthering our local recovery. We look forward to many years ahead of Lynx Air growing and allowing more people to enjoy the diverse landscapes and activities Hamilton has to offer,” says City of Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Lynx Air to Hamilton International Airport as it takes to the skies with its inaugural flights. This important milestone not only further positions Hamilton International as a growing gateway for affordable air travel, but also supports economic recovery for the tourism sector,” says Cole Horncastle, Executive Managing Director, John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport.