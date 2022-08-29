Luxury Yacht Market Sales to Expand at 10.10% CAGR Through 2031

The worldwide market for Luxury Yacht Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.10% over the next ten years and will reach US$ 11.10 Mn in 2027, from US$ 6.6 Mn in 2021, according to a new Market.us study.

Luxury yachts, also known as motor yachts or sailing yachts, are large luxury yachts. They can measure up to 75 feet in length and extend to over 250 feet. Many luxury yachts are available for charter, as well as private use. They provide an unparalleled luxury experience that is full of comfort and standard. A variety of materials are used to build luxury yachts, including aluminum, fiberglass and carbon fiber.

Luxury Yacht Market Trends:

A positive outlook on the market can be attributed to rapid urbanization and substantial growth in the recreational tourism industry. Market growth is also supported by remote explorations, which are a growing trend. People around the world have an increasing desire to enjoy leisure, sports and luxury experiences.

These luxury yachts allow tourists to have a personalized beach experience, which enhances their yacht’s luxury appeal. Inbuilt casinos enhance the leisure experience for tourists on luxury yachts.

Luxury Yacht Market: Key Drivers

There are many factors that drive the increasing demand for luxury yachts. The increasing wealth of individuals all over the globe is the first. People are increasingly looking for ways they can spend their money. Luxury yachts are one option.

The luxury yacht market is also growing because of personalized services such as island visits by speedboats and ocean views through helicopters. The growth of the coastal and maritime tourism industry is another contributing factor to the growth in luxury yacht markets.

Luxury Yacht Market: Restraint

– Slowdown in the global economy

– High prices, and a lack of interest from buyers.

– Limited number of superyachts available for sale, which has led to a decrease in demand

Worldwide Luxury Yacht Market Segmentation

Analysis by Product Type

Motor luxury yachts

Sailing luxury yachts

Application

Private use

Commercial use

Special use

Key players operating in the global Luxury Yacht market are:

Azimut/Benetti

Ferretti Group

Sanlorenzo

Sunseeker

Feadship

Lrssen

Princess Yachts

Amels / Damen

Heesen Yachts

Horizon

Westport

Oceanco

Trinity Yachts

Fipa Group

Overmarine

Perini Navi

Palmer Johnson

Cerri – Baglietto

Christensen

Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Recent Development

Italian builder ISA Yachts announced the launch of the ARIA SF superyacht, a 45m superyacht, in April 2022. It has a sporty exterior with a plumb bow, side arches connecting all three decks.

Damen Yachting’s 74m Amels 242-07 yacht was launched in February 2022. This yacht is the seventh to be launched using Limited Editions designs from the drydock in The Netherlands.

