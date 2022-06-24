Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Bali ready for G20

There is a role for everyone, specifically for Marriott Hotels and Resorts. The Luxury Collection is part of this Marriott Group, and the American Hotel chain is getting ready for the upcoming G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

The Luxury Collection Resort & Spa in Bali is now ready for G20.

Press Release: The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua Bali unveils a transformative journey that gracefully weaves architecture inspired by the surrounding nature and indigenous culture in the storied destination after undergoing an extensive renovation, in time for the G20 Summit.