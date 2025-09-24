One of the most sought after experiences after flying into Luxor is a cruise along the Nile to Aswan, visiting the ancient temples and taking in the luxury river cruise. This iconic journey transports you on Egypt’s finest archaeological wonders within 4-5 days as you sample five-star hospitality, expert-led excursions, and local entertainment on board smart ships. The journey tours Egypt’s most iconic temples and tombs with meals and most tours included in your package

How Expensive Is a Nile Cruise?

Pricing is determined by ship quality, cabin category, and travel season. Budget cruises typically cost less, while higher-end options can be significantly more. The off-season runs from October to April, but prices tend to rise with better weather. Summer months offer lower costs but extreme heat. Standard tours usually include accommodation, all meals, guided sightseeing, and entrance fees to key archaeological sites.

Additional expenses to plan for are:

Alcoholic drinks and specialty beverages from ship taverns



Tipping for ship crew, guides, and drivers



Laundry facilities, spa treatments, and massage therapy



Shopping expenditures at temple gift shops and bazaars

Cruise Length and Route Options

Most vacationers have a choice of two primary routes. Both routes provide identical temple visits and cultural experiences with professional Egyptologist guides. The standard Luxor to Aswan cruise takes 5 days with 4 nights aboard the ship. The reverse route from Aswan to Luxor runs 4 days with 3 nights onboard.

Some operators offer 7-night round trips or shorter 3-night express versions. Your cruise ship travels approximately 200 kilometers along the Nile between these two ancient cities. The vessel moves slowly at night, so you wake up at each new destination ready for morning temple excursions.

What to Expect Onboard Your Cruise?

Contemporary cruise ships have air-conditioned rooms with ocean view windows, swimming pools, restaurants, and entertainment lounges. Professional Egyptologist guides are included for all shore excursions. The ships have deluxe or luxury rooms with private bathrooms, daily housekeeping, and 24-hour room service.

Full-board dining consists of Egyptian and international food served in posh dining rooms with panoramic views of the Nile. Traditional belly dance shows and Egyptian folk music are features of the evening entertainment. Other facilities such as gyms, steam rooms, saunas, and free Wi-Fi are provided on most contemporary cruise ships.

Complete Day-by-Day Itinerary

All Nile cruises follow a carefully planned schedule that maximizes your temple visits while allowing relaxation time aboard your hotel. Morning excursions typically start early to avoid afternoon heat.

Day 1: Luxor East Bank Temples

Your cruise journey starts with the discovery of Luxor’s East Bank, which contains Egypt’s most stunning temple complexes. The enormous Karnak Temple Complex covers more than 200 acres and took over 2,000 years to finish. Luxor Temple, linked to Karnak by the restored Avenue of Sphinxes, features ideal proportions and refined architecture. Nighttime entertainment on your ship features classic belly dance performances and Egyptian music recitals.

Day 2: Valley of the Kings and Queens

The Valley of the Kings has more than 60 pharaohs and noble tombs, including Tutankhamun’s well-known tomb. Queen Hatshepsut’s mortuary temple at Deir el-Bahari is carved directly into the limestone cliffs. Optional hot air balloon rides ($125) offer views of the entire Theban necropolis. Most cruise tours visit three tombs, with additional entrances for extra charges.

Day 3: Edfu and Kom Ombo Temples

The Temple of Horus at Edfu is Egypt’s finest preserved ancient temple, with intact walls, rooms, and hieroglyphic script. Your cruise ship moors right next to the temple for convenient access. Kom Ombo Temple is alone among Egyptian temples in its uniquely symmetrical design dedicated to two gods – Sobek the crocodile god and Horus the falcon god. Ancient surgical tools carved out of temple walls demonstrate the advanced medical knowledge of Egyptian priests.

Day 4: Wonders of Modern and Ancient Aswan

The Aswan High Dam is a symbol of modern Egyptian success, but forms Lake Nasser, the world’s second-largest artificial reservoir. The reconstructed Philae Temple, once dedicated to the goddess Isis, was transported stone by stone from its original location to Agilkia Island as part of dam construction. Sailing through tranquil afternoons on traditional felucca boats offers glimpses of Elephantine Island and Nubian villages.

Optional Abu Simbel Extension

This optional tour brings you to Ramses II’s stunning twin temples, cut into rock faces and moved out of the way when the Aswan High Dam was being built. The temples usually involve early morning flights or several hours of bus travel from Aswan, but pay off with Egypt’s most spectacular monuments. The temple’s accuracy enables sunbeams to enter the inner sanctum twice a year.

What’s Included vs Additional Expenses

Most cruise packages offer full coverage of accommodations, dining, guided tours, and fees for entry to principal sites. Experienced Egyptologist guides, bottled water on tours, and airport transfers provide convenient travel. Cruising ships offer swimming pools, restaurants, bars, and nightly entertainment free of charge. Supplementary costs generally add:

All alcoholic and premium drinks in excess of meal service

Personal shopping and temple site souvenirs

Spa treatments, massage therapy, and beauty treatments

Optional Abu Simbel day trip by plane or bus

Service staff tips, guides, and drivers

Travel insurance and emergency medical evacuation

Smart Booking Tips and Travel Planning

Taking domestic flights from Cairo to Luxor prior to 10 AM and Aswan to Cairo after 1 PM can save you hundreds of dollars as you make the most of your cruise time. Numerous operators provide vacation packages that include airfare, cruise and hotel accommodations in Cairo at lower rates. Booking in advance generally improves cabin assignments and helps to obtain promotional fares.

Travel insurance is highly recommended for trip protection and medical coverage while in Egypt. Bring comfortable walking shoes for temple visits, strong sun protection for outdoor sites, and modest clothing that covers shoulders and knees. Most cruise ships offer 220V electrical outlets and currency exchange facilities onboard.

Why River Cruising Is Better than Independent Travel?

Nile cruises provide special advantages compared to independent temple visits. The convenience factor greatly favors older travelers, children with families, and anyone who prefers organized travel compared to self-guided exploration. The cruise eliminates the need to book multiple hotels, travel between cities, and hire different guides for each archaeological location. You unpack just once and visit multiple UNESCO World Heritage sites with expert guided narration. Relax on board your hotel in the evenings after busy days of temple exploration.

River travel presents unique perspectives of rural Egyptian life that cannot be seen from the highways or domestic flights. Dine-in groups with travelers from around the world. Luxury accommodations, expert background, and the chance to see so many heritage sites combine to provide exposure to a type of cultural experience like no other.

Final Recommendations

A Luxor to Aswan Nile cruise offers excellent value for tourists looking for in-depth Egyptian history with luxury comfort and convenience. The fusion of Egypt’s world-renowned archaeological sites, Egyptologist guides, and five-star amenities makes for lifetime memories about ancient Egyptian civilization. Whether taking a budget option or indulging in the luxury of the highest standards, this old route is still Egypt’s best-loved tourist adventure