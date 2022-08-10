Lush Experiences celebrates 43 years at Virtuoso Travel Week

Virtuoso Travel Week, being held August 13-19 in Las Vegas, brings together thousands of Travel Advisors and hospitality providers from around the world and this year, Lush Experiences, one of travel’s premier sales, marketing and representation organizations, celebrates almost half a century of attending the show. Lush Experiences Co-Founders Giuseppe Di Palma and Brad Beaty have a combined 43 years attending the show. In addition, Lush will be joined by no fewer than 19 of its member properties attending the show which is a record for their business and may be a record for a representation company in general.

“Our Lush Experiences team is proud of the array of outstanding properties we’ve developed, and we are excited to be able highlight them at the Virtuoso Travel Week, one of the most important and well attended in the industry,” said Giuseppe. “We have carefully curated our roster of clients and we consider each of these exceptional Virtuoso properties a must meet at the conference.” Both Brad and Giuseppe will be available to meet with media and to provide background and introductions for Lush and the member properties on site.

In addition to the numerous luxury properties Lush will be representing on site at the show, the company will be hosting 7 exclusive events.

Here is the full list of Lush Experiences Collection Members attending the show:

Several South American personnel (TBD) representing:

Myconian Ambassador

Myconian Villa Collection

Myconian Korali

Kiomars Madani, Camille Trenda, Laurence Barreau, Ioanna Del Giudice representing:

Hotel Barrière Le Carl Gustaf – St. Barth’s Hotel Barrière Le Majestic – Cannes Hotel Barrière Le Normandy Hotel Barrière Le Fouquet’s – Paris

Stefano Baratelli and Rosalynn Castillo representing Eden Roc Cap Cana

Christina Thostrup representing Hotel D’Angleterre – Copenhagen

Ling Riley and Karen Whitt representing The Palms on Turks & Caicos and The Shore Club on Long Bay Beach

Valeria D’Amato & Crescenzo Gargano representing Hotel Santa Caterina – Amalfi Coast

Domingo Velasco representing El Palace Barcelona

Isabella Cillerai representing Armani Hotel Milano

Tulin Ozkhn representing Armani Hotel Dubai

Apostolis Tigkelis representing Kanava Hotels: Mystique and Vedema on Santorini

Katina Papadomanolakis representing Blue Palace – Crete

Joan Abugan and Gino Tan representing The Fullerton Hotel and The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore

Lush Experiences is one of travel’s premier sales, marketing and representation organizations boasting long-held and deep relationships with travel advisors and members. Proud of a client retention rate greater than 90%, one of the highest in the industry, Lush Experiences is all about professionalism, service, and your success.

Lush Experiences prides itself on making travel advisor’s work simpler and effortless and approaches its member’s business with a philosophy that “every booking is a relationship.”

Lush Experiences portfolio is comprised of the finest luxury and award-winning hotels and destinations throughout the world. From regions including Asia Pacific to Europe to Mexico and the Caribbean, its members are recognized by travelers and travel professionals as being among the most prestigious names in the industry. Also offering destinations services, the experienced team at Lush Experiences treats its clients and relationships as family and the results show it.

COMING SOON…OUR FIRST US PROPERTY!

