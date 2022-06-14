Luring kids away from their iPhones with an adventure vacation

Are your kids spending way too much time on their iPhones instead of actually engaging in life? Need to get them to shake it off and shake things up? Verdad Nicaragua is serving up family vacations that beats screen time any time.

Every parent knows that getting their kids to untether from their phones long enough to have a conversation, let alone an experience, is nearly impossible these days. This summer, Verdad Nicaragua, on the shores of the Southern Pacific coast of Nicaragua, offers parents the ultimate summer adventure that will convince even teenagers that IRL beats virtual scrolling any day of the week.

This laid-back boutique hotel overlooking Playa Escameca Grande coastline offers up just enough remoteness and just enough luxury to entice the entire family. You can hang out on the beach or poolside, while your kids explore whatever they are into, or the whole family can head out to see the real Nicaragua.

Verdad Nicaragua’s custom adventure packages can be designed around getting your kids to connect with reality.

Surf vs. Snapchat : With the resort’s surf school and professional coaches, your kid will soon be riding the waves rather than stroking the keys.

PADI vs. Pintrest: You'll need no more inspiration than the crystal blue waters and the world that lives below to get your kid interested in becoming PADI-certified at Verdad Nicaragua.

Fishing vs. Facebook: Hook your kid on the excitement of reeling in the big one with a fishing adventure in the waters between Nicaragua and Costa Rica, and Cocina Verdad will prepare your catch for dinner.

Trotting vs. Twitter: Saddle up and explore the undeveloped, untouched, mountainous countryside on horseback with experienced local guides.

Treetop Thrills vs. Tik Tok: Soar through the forest canopy and get a birds-eye view of wildlife and nature with a not to be missed zip line tour.

Waterfalls vs. Wifi: Hike in the tropical rainforest and plunge into the natural swimming pools as part of an adventure near the Costa Rican border.

Families can choose from one of four ocean view single story casitas, or one duplex casita that feature private decks and outdoor showers, or a fifth ocean and valley view casita that sleeps three, plus two poolside rooms. With five casitas and two rooms with full-size beds, Verdad Nicaragua is also perfect for a buy out for families looking for a multi-generational getaway. Resort amenities include open-air yoga/fitness studio (fully stocked with functional fitness and yoga gear) a relaxing pool with lounge chairs and an honor bar, a massage studio, and a laid-back lounge perfect for enjoying a sunset cocktail or a board game after a day of fun exploring the surrounding area.