Lufthansa Technik to Support Saudia’s Airbus Fleet with Component Services

This collaboration builds on Lufthansa Technik’s ongoing provision of components to Saudia‘s Boeing fleet since the beginning of this year. In a notable expansion of their partnership, the companies are introducing a joint training program starting in January 2024. This comprehensive initiative underscores the commitment to elevating operational efficiency and excellence in the aviation industry.

The now concluded TCS contract encompasses 53 A320 and 31 A330 aircraft. For all of them, Saudia Technic gains 24/7 access to Lufthansa Technik’s global component pool. The TCS includes an Aircraft on Ground (AOG) support that guarantees shortest possible delivery for time-critical components. The agreement will significantly strengthen Saudia Technic’s technical operations and complement its own resources. Lufthansa Technik already supports 39 Boeing 777 (35 777-300ER and four 777F) as well as 18 Boeing 787 aircraft (13 787-9 and five 787-10).

Fahd H. Cynndy, Chief Executive Officer of Saudia Technic, said: “Due to the excellent experience with Lufthansa Technik with regard to the Total Component Support for our Boeing fleet, we didn’t hesitate to also award the contract for our Airbus fleet to them. We look forward to expanding our close partnership even further.”

Harald Gloy, Chief Operating Officer of Lufthansa Technik, said: “We are very honored to also support the Airbus fleet for Saudia Technic. Our cooperation is based on decades of a trustful relationship which we are more than happy to continue. We are delighted to service our partner Saudia Technic on its growth path in the next years.”

The Lufthansa Technik group and Saudia Technic have a track record of successful business relationships in various technical segments.

Expanding partnership with a new joint training program

As a next step to the recently announced MRO Community of Excellence to build a strong and enduring partnership, Lufthansa Technik Middle East (LTME) located in Dubai will host technicians from Saudia Technic for an immersive training experience, further building a strong and enduring partnership. This opportunity will

enable them to gain a deeper understanding of Lufthansa Technik’s operations, principles, and work culture. The training program is set to commence in January 2024, with the technicians initially stationed at LTME for an intensive three-month training period. During this period, they will receive firsthand exposure to various aspects of aircraft component repair, with a particular focus on nacelle components repair technology. This exposure will facilitate knowledge transfer and further strengthen the bond between the two companies.

The ultimate objective of this initiative is to nurture the partnership while fostering the exchange of knowledge and best practices between the two organizations. After the initial three-month period, the technicians will proceed to Lufthansa Technik’s facility in Germany. There, they will continue their training, gaining experience in all segments and participating in a wide array of workshops.