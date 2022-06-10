Airlines Breaking Travel News Culture Germany Hospitality Industry LGBTQ Newsletter Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News

Lufthansa takes off as “Lovehansa”

by Linda S. Hohnholz
image courtesy of Lufthansa
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

On the occasion of Pride Month, Lufthansa will be taking off from June 10 with a very special aircraft to destinations throughout Europe. The Airbus A320neo with the registration D-AINY will become “Lovehansa” for the next six months.

On the outside of the aircraft, it won´t be the Lufthansa livery but “Lovehansa”, which is painted in the colors of the rainbow, which symbolizes the pride flag. The welcome panel at the entrance will also have a special rainbow design. In addition, when looking out of the aircraft window, hearts in rainbow colors can be seen on the winglets.

The first flight of the “Lovehansa” is to destination Billund in Denmark (LH842 today, 10 June).

Lufthansa is a company that stands for openness, diversity and understanding. With the “Lovehansa” special livery, the company is sending another clear signal and making this important part of its corporate culture prominently and visible to the outside world.

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays great attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

