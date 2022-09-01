Lufthansa Strike Tomorrow

Lufthansa is the largest airline in Europe. A stike by its pilots will have enormous consequences for airline passengers.

Lufthansa’s pilots are expected to strike on Friday, September 2.

Passengers and Cargo flights on Friday may get canceled according to Lufthansa and its union Vereinigung Cockpit (VR). According to eTN sources, strikes are more likely for true long haul Lufthansa flights and not so likely for Lufthansa City frequencies.

In July, eTurboNews reported about a likelihood of a strike.

Such a measure will greatly inconvenience passengers flying from and to Germany and transit passengers booked on this airline. Munich and Frankfurt are the main hubs for the German national carrier.

Lufthansa had offered an increase of 900 Euro for its pilots, but this was not enough for the union.

The union demands adjustments due to inflation all across the board.

Lufthansa cannot predict what flights exactly would be adjusted, but a media spokesperson said the airline would try everything possible to minimize the impact on passengers.

Demands by VC would increase payroll to more than 40% or about 900 million euros in the next two years.

Michael Niggemann, in charge of employment for Lufthansa, said.

We cannot understand the call for a strike by VC. Staff. This demand is not considering the longtime damage Corona already caused to Lufthansa and the aviation industry, and of course, the world economy. Thousands of our passengers will be the victims of such an escalation.

Lufthansa issued this explanation:

Affected: Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo departures at German airports on 2 September 2022

Lufthansa offer: 900 euros higher base salary per month for pilots at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo pilots as well as new perspective agreement

VC demand would increase payroll costs by over 40 percent through inflation compensation and a new salary scale, among other things.

compensation and a new salary scale, among other things. Chief Human Resources Officer Michael Niggemann: "We need to find solutions through negotiation."





The German pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) has called on its members at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo to strike from 00:01 to 23:59 CET on 2 September. This will affect Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo departures at German airports.

The airline is unable to provide more specific information on the impact of the walkouts at this time. Lufthansa will do everything possible to minimize the impact of the strike measures for its passengers. Passengers are requested to continuously check www.lufthansa.com for information regarding their flight.

Michael Niggemann, Chief Human Resources Officer and Labor Director of Deutsche Lufthansa AG: “We cannot understand VC’s call for a strike. The management has made a very good and socially balanced offer – despite the continuing burdens of the Covid crisis and uncertain prospects for the global economy. This escalation comes at the expense of many thousands of customers.”

Specifically, the Group has presented an offer with an 18-month term, in which pilots at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo will receive a total of 900 euros more in basic pay per month in two stages. This will benefit entry-level salaries in particular. An entry-level co-pilot will receive more than 18 percent additional basic pay over the duration of the agreement, while a captain in the final stage will receive five percent. With the agreement for the ground staff, the Group has shown that it is prepared to make significant pay increases.

As an alternative, VC has been offered the option of allocating all or part of this volume elsewhere, for example for structural changes such as adjustments to the pay scale.

In addition, the Group is offering VC the opportunity to jointly conclude a new Perspective Agreement (German: ‘Perspektivvereinbarung’ / PPV), which guarantees cockpit personnel at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo cockpit personnel a minimum fleet size.

VC demands would increase payroll costs by more than 40 percent

In contrast, VC is not only demanding a 5.5 percent wage increase by the end of the year as a first step, but also additional compensation above inflation as of January 2023. According to current estimates, this would increase the payroll cost for cockpit personnel at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo by a good 16 percent over the two-year period proposed by VC.

In addition, VC is demanding, among other things, a new pay scale with a higher base salary as well as more money, for example, for sick days, vacation or training. In addition to the 16 percent, this would increase cockpit payroll costs by a further 25 percentage points based on data from previous years. Even without taking the financial consequences of the Covid crisis into account, this is not acceptable.

In total, the demands of VC would increase cockpit payroll costs from 2.2 billion euros by probably more than 40 percent – or approximately 900 million euros – over the next two years.

Massive investments at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo for years

Nowhere in the Group has there been more investment than in job growth at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo. Since 2010, around 60 percent of all new aircraft have been deployed at these two flight operations. By 2024, the Group expects 33 new, state-of-the-art long-haul aircraft, all of which will go to Lufthansa, along with the associated jobs.

Between 2010 and the start of the Covid crisis, for example, the number of cockpit jobs at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo grew by 18 percent, and by as much as 45 percent at the Munich hub. This growth is also reflected in the recent past: since 2017 and the conclusion of the Perspective Agreement with Vereinigung Cockpit, not only have nearly 700 co-pilots been hired at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo, but also 400 already employed co-pilots have been made captains, thus developing careers. New captain positions will also be created this year – a total of 125.

“We want to continue this growth with our cockpit colleagues at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo,” says Michael Niggemann. “We want to find solutions at the negotiating table – our offers on the collective pay agreement or also on an overall agreement including a new Perspective Agreement are a good basis for continuing talks with VC.”

