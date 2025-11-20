Lufthansa Sets Sights on TAP in Push to Build Europe’s Most Powerful Airline Network

The Lufthansa Group has formally entered the privatization process of TAP Air Portugal, aiming to acquire a minority stake and form a long-term partnership. By leveraging TAP’s strategic Lisbon hub and global links, Lufthansa seeks to expand connectivity, strengthen Star Alliance presence, and further its leadership in European aviation consolidation.

The Lufthansa Group today formally expressed its interest in participating as a bidder in the privatization process of TAP Air Portugal. A letter to this effect was submitted to Parpública, the Portuguese state holding company, within the specified timeframe. In addition to initially acquiring a minority stake, the aim of the process is to establish a long-term partnership between the Lufthansa Group and TAP Air Portugal to secure the successful future of TAP as Portugal’s national airline.

Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, says:

“The Lufthansa Group welcomes the Portuguese government’s privatization process. Our goal is to strengthen Portugal’s global connectivity, preserve TAP’s Portuguese identity, and ensure the airline’s sustainable growth. TAP Air Portugal is of great strategic importance to the European aviation industry. As a long-standing partner in the Star Alliance and with our extensive investments in Portugal, we continue to see the Lufthansa Group as the best partner for TAP and for Portugal.”

TAP Air Portugal plays a unique and influential role in global aviation. As Portugal’s flag carrier since 1945, TAP has built one of the most important transatlantic networks in Europe, especially through its strong historical and cultural bridges with Brazil, Portuguese-speaking Africa, and emerging South American markets. Lisbon serves as a natural gateway between Europe, the Americas, and Africa, giving TAP a geographic advantage that few European airlines can replicate. The airline operates a modernized fleet with a strong emphasis on Airbus aircraft and is recognized for its leadership in connecting secondary Brazilian cities to Europe. Its membership in Star Alliance since 2005 has further elevated its international profile and facilitated seamless global connectivity for millions of passengers.

The Lufthansa Group has been active in Portugal for more than 70 years. The Group’s airlines currently offer more than 280 weekly flights to and from Portugal, supported by over 400 skilled employees in the country. With the construction of a new Lufthansa Technik facility for engine parts and aircraft component repair in Santa Maria da Feira near Porto, this number is expected to rise to 1,000 by 2030. A cooperation would significantly strengthen Lisbon’s position as an Atlantic hub within the Lufthansa Group network, enabling expanded connectivity between Europe and key global regions such as South America, Africa, and North America.

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For decades, the Lufthansa Group has been a driving force in the consolidation of the European aviation market. Through the successful integration of SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and—most recently—ITA Airways, the Group has demonstrated its ability to revitalize national carriers while preserving their cultural and operational identities. This strategy has allowed the Lufthansa Group to become one of the most powerful and influential aviation groups worldwide, combining scale, operational excellence, and a diversified portfolio of airlines with strong regional footprints.

As the largest airline group in Europe and the leading global aviation network outside the United States, Lufthansa possesses the financial stability, worldwide reach, and operational expertise necessary to support sustainable growth. Its central role within Star Alliance—one of the world’s largest airline alliances—further strengthens its capacity to enhance TAP’s global visibility. A partnership would not only integrate TAP more deeply into a global network of more than 1,300 destinations but also reinforce Star Alliance’s presence across the Atlantic and in high-growth markets where TAP is a key player.

Through this potential acquisition, the Lufthansa Group aims to create long-term value, safeguard TAP Air Portugal’s heritage, and reinforce the airline’s important role as an ambassador for Portugal on the global stage.