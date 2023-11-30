Lufthansa Launches Green Fares on Long-Haul Flights

Long-haul flights will now also have the Green Fares option from the Lufthansa Group. Starting November 30, twelve chosen routes will be used to test this fare type. These routes connect Lufthansa Group hubs with various destinations globally. The Green Fares are also available for connecting flights, catering to a wide range of travelers. Examples of routes from the group’s hubs are Frankfurt to Bengaluru, Brussels to Kinshasa, and Zurich to Los Angeles. Additionally, anyone booking flights with Lufthansa Group airlines, such as London to Hong Kong or Paris to Bangkok via the hubs, will automatically see the Green Fares tariff.

“People want to fly and be mobile, they want to explore the world, visit friends and family or seal deals in person. The growing demand for our Green Fares fare shows that more and more people want to travel as sustainably as possible. We support them with suitable offers. The Green Fares test on long-haul flights will provide us with important insights for the further development of our portfolio for more sustainable travel,” says Christina Foerster, Member of the Lufthansa Group Executive Board responsible for Brand & Sustainability.

Harry Hohmeister, Member of the Lufthansa Group Executive Board responsible for Global Markets & Network, says: “The Lufthansa Group continues to expand its innovative services for more sustainable flying. We are pioneers worldwide with simple, easy-to-book and individual offers for our customers. I am delighted that we are now also offering Green Fares on selected long-haul flights on all hub airlines. This also clearly demonstrates the strength of our multi-hub and multi-brand strategy.”

Since its launch in February, the Green Fares initiative by the Lufthansa Group has gained popularity among customers for routes within Europe and to North Africa. Over 500,000 passengers have already chosen to book a Green Fares flight.

Further development of the CO2 compensation portfolio

The fare covers the complete offsetting of CO2 emissions from individual flights. This is done by using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and supporting climate protection projects. SAF reduces CO2 emissions by 10%, while the remaining 90% is offset through climate projects. The Lufthansa Group ensures that the required amount of SAF is added to the airport infrastructure within six months of purchase. SAF is mixed with fossil fuel as a “drop-in” fuel and is not refueled directly onto individual flights. The Lufthansa Group’s compensation portfolio includes 15 projects, including technology-based initiatives for long-term CO2 reduction. This aims to drive the development of the CO2 compensation market and new technologies.

Twelve selected test routes

Starting from the end of November, the Green Fares long-haul fare will be offered on specific routes. Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and SWISS are the participating airlines within the Lufthansa Group. These airlines provide the connections through their booking sites, given that they are included in the relevant route network.

• Frankfurt – Bengaluru (FRA – BLR)

• Munich- Seoul (MUC – ICN)

• Brussels – Kinshasa (BRU – FIH)

• Zurich – Los Angeles (ZRH – LAX)

• Frankfurt – Miami (FRA – MIA)

• Singapore – London (SIN – LHR/LCY)

• Sao Paulo – Zurich (GRU – ZRH)

• Nairobi – Frankfurt (NBO – FRA)

• Bangkok – Vienna (BKK – VIE)

• Hong Kong – London (HKG – LHR/LCY)

• London – Hong Kong (LHR/LCY – HKG)

• Paris – Bangkok (CDG/ORY – BKK)

Lufthansa Group pursues ambitious sustainability goals

The Lufthansa Group has set ambitious climate protection goals, aiming for a neutral CO2 balance by 2050. By 2030, they plan to reduce their net CO2 emissions by 50% compared to 2019 through various measures. This reduction target was validated by the independent Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in August 2022. As the first airline group in Europe to have a science-based CO2 reduction target aligned with the goals of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, the Lufthansa Group is prioritizing fleet modernization, the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), optimizing flight operations, and offering sustainable travel options for both private and corporate customers. Additionally, they actively support global climate and weather research.