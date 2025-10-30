Lufthansa Group Marks Strong Summe With Profit Growth Outlook

Lufthansa Group reported a solid third quarter, achieving an operating profit of €1.3 billion and reaffirming its forecast for a significant earnings increase for the full year. Revenue reached €11.2 billion , the highest quarterly figure in the company’s history, despite a challenging market environment.

CEO Carsten Spohr described the summer as the airline’s best operational season in a decade, with flight regularity exceeding 99 percent and punctuality improving by double digits. Passenger satisfaction also climbed, supported by new aircraft deliveries, upgraded long-haul products, and improved digital and lounge services. Spohr called 2025 a “positive turning point” for the Group, highlighting both strong demand and improved cost efficiency.

The Group’s passenger airlines carried around 42 million travelers in the quarter, slightly more than last year, and achieved a record load factor of 87.5 percent. The airlines generated €8.9 billion in revenue and an operating profit of €1.2 billion, roughly matching last year’s strong performance. Lower fuel costs, smoother operations, and the Lufthansa Airlines Turnaround Program helped offset competitive pressures and cost inflation.

Meanwhile, Lufthansa Cargo continued its upward trend, increasing its operating profit to €49 million, supported by strong demand and efficiency improvements. Lufthansa Technik, while facing tariff and exchange rate headwinds, maintained healthy profitability.

Financially, the Group’s balance sheet strengthened considerably. Adjusted free cash flow nearly doubled to €1.8 billion over the first nine months, while net debt fell to €5.1 billion. Liquidity rose to almost €12 billion, underscoring Lufthansa’s robust financial position.

Employee morale also hit record levels. The annual “involve me!” survey showed the highest engagement score in a decade, reflecting growing satisfaction and confidence within the workforce.

Looking ahead, the company sees stable demand and strong premium bookings for the final quarter. Lufthansa expects to surpass last year’s operating result of €1.6 billion, driven by continued cost discipline and resilient travel appetite.

CFO Till Streichert noted that even with “weak demand in the third quarter,” the Group remains firmly on track:

“The fourth quarter, especially for Lufthansa Cargo, will be decisive. But the outlook for our passenger airlines has improved, and we are confident of delivering the strong earnings growth we promised for 2025.”

With disciplined capacity growth, a focus on efficiency, and sustained premium demand, Lufthansa Group enters the final months of 2025 on a solid flight path toward renewed profitability and operational excellence.