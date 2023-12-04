Lufthansa Group Launches NDC Content in Sabre’s GDS

Sabre Corporation has recently introduced New Distribution Capability (NDC) offers for travel agents connected to the Sabre platform, which now include Lufthansa Group airlines such as Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS, and Air Dolomiti.

Lufthansa Group has opened registration for Italy-based travel agencies to join their NDC Partner Program. Once registered, agencies can utilize the Sabre Offer and Order APIs, as well as the agency booking solution Sabre Red 360 and the online booking tool GetThere, to access and manage NDC content. After the initial launch in Italy, Lufthansa Group’s NDC-enabled content will gradually become available worldwide by the first half of 2024.

“This launch of Lufthansa Group’s NDC offers marks a highpoint of an intense, rewarding and collaborative effort,” said Kathy Morgan, Vice President, Product Management – Distribution Experiences, Sabre Travel Solutions. “We are happy to partner with Lufthansa Group to make their innovative NDC content available to our community of travel agents, while ensuring a consistent distribution experience, regardless of channel.”

The expanding group of airlines within the Lufthansa Group has recently partnered with Sabre GDS to distribute their NDC offers in over 150 markets. Sabre’s Beyond NDC program aims to revolutionize retailing solutions throughout the entire customer journey, from creating offers to fulfilling them.

“This launch is a milestone for Sabre in Europe. It is the third activation of NDC content from EMEA in less than a month and we are only getting started,” said Sean McDonald, Vice President, EMEA, Sabre Travel Solutions.

“Now is the time for travel agencies to get ready and take advantage of a world where NDC and traditional content sit side by side – and we are ready to support them. We’ve integrated and normalized EDIFACT and NDC content so that it’s easy to compare and book the right option for your customers with easy processing by their mid and back-office systems.”