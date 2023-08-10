Lufthansa Group and Vereinigung Cockpit finalize lasting collective deal

The members of the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) pilots’ union have accepted the proposal negotiated last week between Lufthansa Group and VC. The union’s members were requested to approve new agreements: ‘VTV’ for pay and ‘MTV’ for employment terms. These agreements cover pilots from Lufthansa Airline and Lufthansa Cargo, totaling around 5,200 employees.

The new VTV agreement will be valid until at least December 31, 2026. Similarly, the new MTV agreement will remain in effect until at least December 31, 2027. Both agreements include a corresponding duty to maintain industrial peace throughout their validity.