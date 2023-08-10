Airline News Newsletter Short News

Lufthansa Group and Vereinigung Cockpit finalize lasting collective deal

Add Comment
27 mins ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
SAFETY & TOURISM click here

The members of the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) pilots’ union have accepted the proposal negotiated last week between Lufthansa Group and VC. The union’s members were requested to approve new agreements: ‘VTV’ for pay and ‘MTV’ for employment terms. These agreements cover pilots from Lufthansa Airline and Lufthansa Cargo, totaling around 5,200 employees.

The new VTV agreement will be valid until at least December 31, 2026. Similarly, the new MTV agreement will remain in effect until at least December 31, 2027. Both agreements include a corresponding duty to maintain industrial peace throughout their validity.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly