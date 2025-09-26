Lufthansa German Airlines Will Turn 100 Years, And Its B787-9 Will Show

For 100 years, every German citizen has been proud of their national flag carrier, “Deutsche Lufthansa”, despite ongoing criticism. Lufthansa knows this and is making its fans proud in 2026 by showcasing the Crane on its new B787-9.

Lufthansa Airlines is presenting an iconic special livery to mark its 100th anniversary in 2026. Starting in December, a new Boeing 787-9 will proudly carry the symbol of Lufthansa’s unique identity around the world: The crane.

The special livery features a blue fuselage with a white crane hovering above it, its wings merging seamlessly into the aircraft’s wings. The wings of the aircraft thus virtually become the wings of the crane. An unprecedented design that combines movement and elegance, tradition and the future. Designed as a trademark by graphic designer and architect Otto Firle in 1918, the crane has become Lufthansa’s unmistakable distinguishing feature worldwide over the decades.

In addition to the crane, the numerals “100” are integrated on the left side of the fuselage and the lettering “1926 / 2026” on the right side. A “100” logo is also painted on the underside of the aircraft.

Jens Ritter, CEO of Lufthansa Airlines, said: