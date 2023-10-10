Lufthansa Evacuating German Citizens and Tourists Stranded in Israel

Despite the announcement on Saturday, October 7, that Lufthansa is cutting flights to Israel following the Palestinian attacks on Israel, the German airline is currently organizing humanitarian rescue flights.

Lufthansa will send 4 flights on Thursday, October 12, and 4 flights Friday, October 13, to evacuate citizens and tourists from Tel Aviv, Israel.

Hitze Dieter @LiberalMut on X social media said: “The state is unable to ask Lufthansa to provide enough flights to Israel and to cover all the costs of flying German citizens out,” to which Garp Irving @IrvingGarp replied, “Yes, yes. I just heard in the news that the Foreign Office is planning to contact several airlines. Don’t be so impatient, my friend.”