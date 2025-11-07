With a 7.6 billion euro annual turnover and thousands of employees worldwide, Lufthansa City Center is preparing not just for another year, but for a new era. The road to 2030 begins here, overlooking the Mediterranean, where a global network gathers to rethink what travel can be. Delegates from around the globe are attending this event.

eTurboNews Publisher and WTN Chairman Juergen Steinmetz is at the Westin Dragonara Resort on the Maltese coast, where the energy is unmistakable. Around 500 representatives from Lufthansa City Center (LCC) have gathered for the franchise network’s 21st General Assembly—its first global reunion since Marbella in 2023.

Most of Lufthansa City Center member agencies are small and medium-sized travel companies, and the audience of the World Tourism Network is also welcoming for its increasing global network in 133 countries.

The theme, “ImpACT,” captures both the mood and the mission: to define the role of a rapidly evolving travel industry and set the course toward 2030.

Today, delegates who flew in from every corner of the globe visited a local olive farm in Malta and were treated to a tasting, including some delicious homemade beer, wine, and cheese.

Lufthansa City Center Charts Its Future at Global Summit in Malta Lufthansa City Center Charts Its Future at Global Summit in Malta

For Lufthansa City Center – today the world’s largest independent travel agency franchise chain with 600 members in 110 countries—the annual assembly has long served as a compass. Since the first meeting in 2000, it has become a platform for entrepreneurial exchange, innovation, and strategic direction for a network that thrives on local expertise backed by worldwide strength.

A Hybrid DNA for a Shifting World

“Our greatest strength lies in our hybrid business model with the pillars of corporate and leisure travel—and the entrepreneurial diversity that characterises our network,” says Markus Orth, Managing Director of LCC in Germany. That diversity is on full display in Malta, with owners, managers, and executives from 78 countries comparing experiences, challenges, and ideas.

The dual focus on business and leisure travel is proving especially valuable as global travel patterns continue to shift. Volatile geopolitics, rising digital expectations, and the influence of Gen Z are reshaping how people move, book, and plan. LCC sees this moment not as a threat, but as fertile ground for reinvention.

Next-Gen Travelers, AI, Mindfulness, and Geopolitics: A Four-Pillar Agenda

This year’s assembly is built around four themes that LCC believes will define the next decade:

Next-generation travel behavior, artificial intelligence, mindfulness, and geopolitical change.

Keynotes come from a blend of thought leaders: Gen Z strategist Yaël Meier, political advisor Julius van de Laar, and rock drummer–turned motivational coach Mark Schulman. Together, they offer a panoramic view of what lies ahead—how younger travelers demand flexibility and authenticity, how AI tools are reshaping customer service, and how leaders can remain grounded amid global uncertainty.

Workshops bring the ideas down to earth: AI-powered sales tools, VR and AR for soft skills training, new leisure products, and discussions on navigating global travel disruptions. Thirteen young LCC professionals—the network’s “Young Talents”—are attending for the first time, a symbolic nod to the organization’s future.

ImpACT 2030: A Joint Vision Unveiled

A highlight of the event is the joint appearance of Managing Directors Markus Orth and Heiko Brix. Under the banner “ImpACT 2030,” they outline LCC’s roadmap for strategic and cultural evolution ahead of its 40th anniversary in 2031.

“Lufthansa City Center is more than just a travel agency chain—it is a vibrant, entrepreneurial network with a global spirit and local backbone,” says Brix, who oversees international markets for LCCI.

After years of expanded global partnerships, new training formats, and a strengthened DMC network, Brix is preparing the next phase: controlled growth in key markets, expanding the partner ecosystem, and nurturing new entrepreneurs. The international supplier portfolio—spanning airlines, hotels, and tech solutions—is also set to widen.

“Our goal is to combine the power of technology, sustainability, and the human factor through close cooperation and a shared vision,” says Brix. Orth adds: “ImpACT 2030 is our joint approach to making LCC even more visible, digital, and attractive worldwide.”

Where Innovation Meets Entrepreneurial Spirit

True to LCC’s guiding philosophy—“Touch & Tech”—the assembly blends personal interaction with cutting-edge digital tools. Exhibitors and partners from around the world are on-site to showcase new technologies, sustainability initiatives, and business travel solutions. Meanwhile, representatives from 66 DMCs and nearly 100 business travel specialists transform Malta into a hive of networking and discovery.

Looking Toward 2030

As the assembly draws to a close, the sentiment is one of momentum. The conversations in Malta will not stay in Malta; they will shape strategy from Lima to Lagos, Munich to Manila.

“We will leave Malta proud of what we have achieved, with clarity about our next steps and with the confidence to shape a strong future together,” Orth reflects.