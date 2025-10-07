Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, SWISS and Brussels Airlines New Special Rates for Students

Students worldwide can now fly even more affordably with Lufthansa Group Airlines, Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, SWISS, and Brussels Airlines. The advantageous student fare is now also available for travel from Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, and all other countries where this was not previously possible. With this offer, students can enjoy special benefits and attractive flight conditions for semesters abroad and commuting between their home country and host country.

This includes up to two free pieces of luggage weighing 23 kilograms each. Other benefits include a reduced flight price, free rebooking, and the option of a refund.

The offer is valid for intercontinental one-way and round-trip tickets, except for trips to and from Japan, Canada, and the USA, and can be booked via the airline websites. To take advantage of this offer, students must verify their Travel-ID via Sheer ID with proof of university enrollment. With its student fare, the Lufthansa Group is setting an example in supporting academic mobility and international exchange.