Changes at the top of the Lufthansa Supervisory Board are announced for 2026.

Lufthansa German Airlines announced that ahead of tomorrow’s Supervisory Board meeting, Johannes Teyssen introduced himself to the members of the Supervisory Board this afternoon.

Johannes Teyssen is a long-time CEO of German electric utility EON. He will be the Chairman of the supervisory board from next year, the airline announced in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

On the recommendation of the Nomination Committee, Johannes Teyssen is to be proposed for election to the Supervisory Board at the Lufthansa Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2026.

Following his election by the Annual General Meeting, he is to be elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board by the Supervisory Board and succeed Karl-Ludwig Kley.

Karl-Ludwig Kley will then step down from the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG at the end of his regular term of office after 13 years, eight of which he served as Chairman.

Kley, who was formerly Lufthansa’s chief financial officer and CEO of the Darmstadt-based Merck Group.

Former Airbus CEO Tom Enders, who had long been considered Kley’s designated successor, resigned from his position prematurely at his own request at the last Lufthansa annual general meeting.