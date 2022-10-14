Lufthansa Allegris: New suite concept in First and Business Class

Premium and quality products have always been Lufthansa’s promise to its passengers. With this, the airline is introducing a new premium product on long-haul routes under the name “Allegris” in all travel classes (i.e. Economy, Premium Economy, Business and First Class). “Allegris” has been developed exclusively for the Lufthansa Group.

For the very first time in the company’s history, the Lufthansa First Class is receiving spacious suites that offer nearly ceiling-high walls that can be closed for privacy. The seat, which is almost one meter wide, can be converted into a large, comfortable bed. All seats and beds are positioned in the direction of flight, without exception. In addition to many other storage options, there is a large, personal wardrobe in every suite. Passengers inhabiting this new First Class can even remain in their suite as they prepare for sleep and change into Lufthansa First Class pajamas.

Dining will be an exceptional experience in the new First Class cabin. If preferred, eating together is made possible for the guests at a large dining table, whereby one can sit across from their partner or fellow traveler, just as one does in a restaurant. Gourmet menus are presented, along with the airline’s unique caviar service. Entertainment is provided by screens that extend across the full width of the suite, with Bluetooth connectivity for wireless headphones.

Lufthansa will present details of the suite, as well as a further innovation in First Class, at the beginning of next year.

Carsten Spohr, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, said: “We want to set new, unprecedented standards for our guests. The largest investment in premium products in our company’s history underpins our claim to continue to be the leading Western premium airline in the future.”

New Business Class: Suite in the front row

Now, guests in Lufthansa Business Class can also look forward to their own suite, which offers even more comfort and privacy due to higher walls and sliding doors that completely close. Here, travelers can enjoy extended personal space, a monitor up to 27 inches in size and ample storage space, including a personal wardrobe.

The Lufthansa Business Class of the “Allegris” generation offers six more seating options with the highest level of comfort. Passengers have direct access to the aisle from all Business Class seats. The seat walls, which are at least 114 centimeters high, with generous space in the shoulder area, ensure greater privacy. All seats can be converted into a two-meter-long bed. Passengers can enjoy the in-flight entertainment program on monitors measuring nearly 17 inches. Wireless charging, noise-canceling headphones and the ability to connect one’s own devices, such as a PC, tablet, smartphone, or headphones, to the entertainment system, via Bluetooth, are also part of the new Allegris Business Class experience.

The company will also present further details and innovations on the new Lufthansa Business Class next spring.

Lufthansa plans “Sleeper’s Row 2.0” in Economy Class

With the “Allegris” product generation, Lufthansa will also give its guests significantly more choice in Economy Class. For example, in the future, travelers will have the option of booking seats in the first rows, which have a greater seat pitch and offer additional comfort. Following the success of the “Sleeper’s Row”, which offered Economy Class passengers greater relaxation on long-distance flights since August 2021, Lufthansa now plans to introduce a “Sleeper’s Row 2.0” on all new long-haul aircraft, as part of “Allegris.” In the “Sleeper’s Row 2.0”, one must simply fold up a leg rest and utilize the additional mattress on offer, for rest and relaxation on a reclining surface that is 40 percent larger compared to the original “Sleeper’s Row”. Also in the future, Economy Class passengers will also have the option of booking a vacant neighbor seat. This will give travelers more choice, even in the most economic travel class.

The new Lufthansa Group Premium Economy Class was already introduced at SWISS in spring 2022. The comfortable seat is integrated into a hard shell and can be adjusted effortlessly, without affecting fellow passengers in the row behind. The seat offers generous space in the upper body and leg areas, and is equipped with a fold-out leg rest. Passengers can enjoy movies or music on their personal 15.6-inch monitor with high-quality, noise-canceling headphones.

Lufthansa Allegris: The new travel experience in all classes on long-haul routes

More than 100 new Lufthansa Group aircraft, such as Boeing 787-9s, Airbus A350s and Boeing 777-9s, will fly to destinations around the world with the new “Allegris” service. Additionally, aircraft already in service with Lufthansa, such as the Boeing 747-8, will be converted. The simultaneous improvement of the travel experience in all classes, along with the Lufthansa Group-wide replacement of more than 30,000 seats, are unique in the Group’s history. With these initiatives, the company is underscoring its clear premium and quality standards. By 2025, the Lufthansa Group will invest a total of 2.5 billion euros in product and service alone to further improve the customer experience at every stage of the journey – from initial booking, throughout the airport, lounge and border experience, to customer requests even after the flight.

Already today on selected A350 and B787-9: All business class seats with direct aisle access

Lufthansa is already offering the new business class on certain aircraft.

The latest addition to the fleet, the Boeing 787-9, and four Airbus A350s delivered to Lufthansa in recent months, feature an improved business class from the manufacturers Thompson (A350) and Collins (787-9). All seats are located directly on the aisle, can be easily and quickly converted into a two-meter-long bed and offer more storage space. In addition, travelers have significantly more space in the shoulder area. A further four Boeing 787-9s with this Business Class will be delivered to Lufthansa in the coming weeks.

Modern aircraft

The Lufthansa Group is about to embark on the largest fleet modernization in its corporate history. By 2030, more than 180 new high-tech short- and long-haul aircraft are to be delivered to the Group’s airlines. On average, the Group will take delivery of a new aircraft every two weeks, whether Boeing 787s, Airbus 350s, Boeing 777-9s on long-haul routes or new Airbus A320neos for short-haul flights. This will enable the Lufthansa Group to significantly reduce the average CO 2 emissions of its fleet. The ultra-modern “Dreamliner” long-haul aircraft, for example, consumes on average only about 2.5 liters of kerosene per passenger and 100 kilometers of flight. That is up to 30 percent less than its predecessor. Between 2022 and 2027, the Lufthansa Group will receive a total of 32 Boeing Dreamliners.

